The frozen treat you need to try this summer has already arrived at Costco: delicious

The summer heat always invites people to enjoy refreshing and sweet desserts that brighten up the season. Every year, stores surprise customers with new products that combine flavor and convenience for these months. Among so many options, there's a product that stands out for its originality and its ready-to-share presentation.

This summer, Costco brings a gem for dessert lovers: Nightingale Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwiches, which are priced at $19.99. This is a reinterpretation of the classic strawberry shortcake, turned into an individual ice cream sandwich that's easy to enjoy at any time. Each box includes 18 units, perfect for sharing with family or friends without any hassle.

| Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

A delight inspired by classic flavors

Nightingale Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwiches are a perfect combination of tradition and freshness. Two golden sugar cookies enclose a creamy, sweet strawberry ice cream that recalls homemade strawberry shortcake, according to AllRecipes. Their individual size makes them ideal to take to the beach, the pool, or simply enjoy at home without the need to cut or serve.

In addition to their flavor, these ice cream sandwiches stand out for the texture of each component. The cookie provides a crunchy touch while the ice cream melts in the mouth, creating a contrasting experience that delights any palate. This is a dessert that not only satisfies the need for freshness in summer, but also awakens childhood memories.

For those looking for an option for gatherings or celebrations, these ice cream sandwiches are especially practical. Their box presentation allows people to serve them quickly and share them among several people without losing the product's freshness.

Ingredients and considerations for allergy sufferers

The strawberry ice cream that makes up the sandwiches is made with milk, cream, sugar, and strawberry purée, combined with stabilizers and thickeners that guarantee its creamy texture. The sugar cookies are prepared with brown sugar, enriched wheat flour, vegetable oil, eggs, and leavening agents that provide the characteristic volume and softness. This mix of ingredients ensures an authentic and pleasant flavor, with a balance between sweetness and freshness.

It's important to keep in mind that this product contains common allergens, such as wheat, eggs, soy, and milk, so it's not suitable for people with allergies to these ingredients. It may also contain traces of sesame, so caution is recommended for those who are sensitive to this nut. This information allows people to enjoy the product safely and responsibly, without unpleasant surprises.

Nightingale Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwiches arrive at Costco as a refreshing and delicious option for this summer. Perfect for sharing or enjoying individually, they represent a practical and delicious alternative to traditional desserts, ensuring sweet moments under the summer sun.