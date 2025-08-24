An old Barça friend offers €85M for Jules Koundé: problem for Flick

Jules Koundé, the French international from Barça, has recently renewed his contract until June 2030, ensuring the blaugrana team keeps him on the squad. The defender had already stated during the team's Asian tour that his renewal was only pending the official signature. Koundé had a contract until 2027, which is why the club prioritized other renewals before his.

This way, Barça ensures the continuity of an essential footballer in Hansi Flick's tactical setup. Last season, 24-25, Koundé played 53 out of a possible 60 matches, with almost no rotations. He missed 7 games, and in 6 of them, during the final stretch, he was injured due to a distal problem in his left femoral thigh.

Jules Koundé arrived at Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 from Sevilla, for which Barça paid €50M plus add-ons. He started playing in the center of defense but was later converted by Xavi into a right-back out of necessity. He ended up settling into the right-back position, performing at a very high level, a position he also occupies in the French national team.

Manchester City bids for Koundé

The league debut at Son Moix left an unprecedented and surprising image: Jules Koundé, recently renewed until 2030, on the bench waiting for his chance. This was a decision by the German coach that surprised many despite Eric García's good performance. His situation at Barça could change if Koundé doesn't have the assurance of being a regular starter, especially considering the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

| E-Noticies

Footballers seek more prominence and regular playing time to be present at the major world event. In this context, several clubs have been following Jules Koundé for some time, notably Pep Guardiola's City. The proposal would be ambitious, with the English side willing to offer €70 million guaranteed plus €15 million in add-ons.

An irresistible offer?

Given Barça's difficult financial situation, the €85 million offer for a defender is significant. Barça would ensure they solve the registration issues that still need to be addressed. A sale of such magnitude would provide a breath of fresh air to the entity led by Joan Laporta, which is still dealing with management problems from previous years.

However, with a contract in force until 2030, everything would depend on the player himself and his agreement to leave the club. Koundé knows perfectly well that being a starter is key to keeping his level and being present in the French national team. The scenario remains open, and no event can be ruled out in the coming months, especially in the January winter transfer window.