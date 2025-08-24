Dani Carvajal faces one of Madrid's best signings: sparks fly

Competition at Real Madrid has always been fierce, and this summer has added a new ingredient to the fight for a spot.

Dani Carvajal, captain and one of the locker room's leaders, faces an unexpected challenge with the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Englishman has landed at Santiago Bernabéu as a star signing and, since his debut at the Club World Cup, he has become the undisputed starter for Xabi Alonso.

The problem is that his performance is still far from what was desired. Adapting to the Spanish capital hasn't been easy, and his first appearances have raised doubts among fans and teammates.

Even so, the coach keeps him in the starting line-up, something that has set off the alarm in the locker room.

The Englishman fails to convince and his image worsens

Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived with the label of being one of the best right-backs in the world, but so far he hasn't shown that version at Real Madrid.

His first matches have been inconsistent, and some defensive mistakes have caused mistrust. The locker room, moreover, is starting to look at him with suspicion, considering that he isn't at the level demanded by the club.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal is waiting for his opportunity. Fully recovered from the serious knee injury he suffered last season, the Madrid-born right-back has shown in the minutes he has had that he keeps a higher competitive level.

His problem is that, for now, he can't overcome the barrier of the starting spot imposed by Xabi Alonso to give confidence to the newcomer.

Dani Carvajal demands his place in the starting eleven

Dani Carvajal's presence is essential within the locker room. As captain, he has the support of several teammates who see him as the most reliable right-back at the moment.

His performance, although limited in time, has convinced more than that of the Englishman, and many think he should regain his place in the line-ups.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The player himself doesn't hide his ambition. He knows that competing with Alexander-Arnold won't be easy, but he believes that sporting merit should weigh more than the price of a signing.

In this sense, internal clashes won't take long to surface if the situation isn't solved naturally.

A difficult decision for Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso faces a dilemma. Keeping Trent as an undisputed starter could cause growing tensions within the group, but relegating him to the bench so soon after his multi-million euro signing would also be risky.

The balance between giving confidence to the Englishman and rewarding Carvajal's commitment will define the coming weeks.

The battle is already on. The fans are watching closely and demand that whoever is truly in better form plays.

If the coach doesn't manage this competition well, Real Madrid's right-back position could become the first major conflict of Xabi Alonso's era.