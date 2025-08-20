Simeone's favorite restaurant in Madrid has a dish you won't forget

Madrid boasts a wide gastronomic offering, but there's one place that has especially won over Diego Simeone. Atlético de Madrid's coach has made it a habit to visit a restaurant where he has found flavors that remind him of home. The dish served there hasn't just made a difference for the coach, but has also become the favorite of many other customers.

At Tita de Buenos Aires, the restaurant Simeone has chosen as one of his favorites, the Argentine essence is present in every detail. From the name, which pays tribute to actress and singer Tita Merello, to the décor that evokes Buenos Aires tradition, everything invites you to travel without leaving the table. But what has truly captured the public's attention, and especially the coach's, are its famous handmade empanadas.

| Europa Press

These empanadas, made daily and completely by hand, have managed to stand out for their size and authentic flavor. They're larger than usual, reaching up to 4.2 oz. (120 grams), which makes two pieces enough for a full meal. This offering has been key for customers like Simeone to make them an essential part of their diet when seeking closeness to their roots.

The most Argentine menu in Madrid enjoyed by Simeone

The Tita de Buenos Aires project was created by Marcelo Settimo and Ana Antolini, an Argentine couple who dreamed of bringing a piece of their homeland to Madrid. From the beginning, they wanted to design an authentic concept that would respect traditional recipes and convey the warmth of their country. Their arrival in 2020 coincided with a complex moment, but they knew how to seize the opportunity to carve out a place in the capital.

The menu features up to 12 different varieties of empanadas, with a selection that goes far beyond the classic beef. Standout options include shredded beef, barbecue ribs, or sweet beef with raisins, as well as choices like ham and cheese, curry chicken, or grilled provolone cheese. This selection is complemented by vegan alternatives, made with Heura, that keep the same quality and flavor.

Simeone strengthens the restaurant's success with his regular presence

Success has led Tita de Buenos Aires to grow rapidly in the city. What began as a small spot across from Retiro has turned into a network of 11 establishments, four of them owned and the rest franchised. Despite the growth, its founders have kept the craft-made character and have avoided industrial production that would compromise quality.

Among the regular customers, well-known names stand out who have helped boost its fame. Actor Ricardo Darín, singer Coti, and, of course, Cholo Simeone have made this Argentine corner a must-visit. It's no coincidence that Tita de Buenos Aires's empanadas have become a dish that's impossible to forget, even in a city with as many options as Madrid.