Doubts at Real Madrid over hiding information: is a signing already closed and they don't know it?

In recent weeks, Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid has become a source of uncertainty. The Brazilian striker has gone from being key in the attack to being relegated to the background.

Real Madrid's debut in La Liga against CA Osasuna was the clearest reflection. In it, Rodrygo stayed on the bench without playing a single minute, a direct warning that his role has lost prominence.

Xabi Alonso has shown that he doesn't go by names or past achievements. He's making it clear that he's betting on players like Arda Güler and Dean Huijsen, who've stepped up with immediate performances.

In contrast, Rodrygo seems increasingly disconnected from the project and his lack of minutes fuels speculation about a possible farewell.

The suspicion of a hidden agreement

Inside the locker room and among the board, there are voices suggesting that Rodrygo might already have a deal closed with another club.

The problem is that Florentino Pérez is demanding a figure close to €90 million to let him leave, convinced that his market value is still that of a star.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, that amount has put off several teams, especially in the Premier League.

Interested clubs understand that Real Madrid need to solve the situation and prefer to wait for the price to drop.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo Goes finds himself trapped in a limbo that gives him neither minutes nor a clear way out yet.

No place in Xabi Alonso's plans

The most revealing thing is that Alonso doesn't see him as a priority piece for his attack. The Basque coach is betting on profiles more committed physically and tactically, something he hasn't found in the Brazilian at the start of this season.

The consequence is that Rodrygo has stopped being a real alternative even to change matches from the bench.

| Europa Press

The contrast with Arda Güler or Dean Huijsen is clear: while the young players are emerging strongly and taking on responsibilities, Rodrygo is losing ground.

The general perception is that his level has dropped and that his commitment is no longer the same. This further fuels doubts about whether his mind is in Madrid.

A future hanging in the air

Time is running and the transfer market is heading into its final stretch. The Brazilian needs minutes, trust, and a place in the team, but none of that seems guaranteed at Bernabéu.

If there isn't a plot twist, he'll end up staying in a secondary role, far from the expectations he caused in the past.

The outcome of this story could come soon, but what is clear is that Rodrygo is increasingly cornered at Real Madrid. It's clear that his immediate future doesn't depend solely on him.