Ronald Araújo cancels his signing after learning about Barça's intention: 'Flick me...'

The summer transfer market is entering its final stretch and no major moves are expected at Can Barça, although a last-minute surprise can't be ruled out. The unexpected departure of the veteran Basque center-back, Iñigo Martínez, to Saudi football has changed things in the Barça defense. Ronald Araújo's name has emerged much stronger after the Basque's departure, and his previously uncertain future has now become clear.

The past season was not easy for the Uruguayan center-back; his most recent injury in Copa América held last summer kept him out of competition for several months. The Uruguayan center-back was on the club's exit ramp last January when his role in the team was marginal. Juventus of Turin was close to securing his services, but his departure ultimately fell through at the last moment.

Surprisingly, the tensions with the board over his contract renewal were smoothed over, and at the end of January, his renewal until 2031 was announced. Some saw this renewal as a strategic move to sell the player and obtain a good financial return. During this time, there have been many rumors and speculation about a possible move to the Premier League, but Ronald Araújo's role has completely changed in recent days.

From transferable to key piece in defense

Iñigo Martínez's move to Saudi Al-Nassr has changed everything; the center-back once again has a leading role in the blaugrana defense. Hansi Flick's priorities have shifted, and Araújo has gone from being a substitute to an important part of the starting eleven. Flick knows that the defense needs stability and leadership, and he believes the Uruguayan can offer both footballing qualities.

His defensive intensity, speed, and anticipation skills are highly relevant, and Flick is aware of this. However, the German coach wants to go further and correct the most negative aspects of the Uruguayan's game. Flick is firmly committed to the new pairing of Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araújo at the heart of the defense.

Araújo undisputed with Pau Cubarsí in the defensive core

Hansi Flick seems determined to rely on the Uruguayan center-back to cover Iñigo Martínez's absence in the starting eleven. Araújo returns to the center of defense after also playing at right-back. The challenge for the Uruguayan center-back will be to adapt to Flick's playing style and balance the defense.

Hansi Flick wants the Uruguayan to remain an impenetrable wall but also to gain prominence in building from the back. The idea is clear: the Uruguayan must gain confidence in short and medium passing and become a reliable alternative in constructing play from the back. To achieve this, Flick has designed a special training plan with Ronald Araújo.