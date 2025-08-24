Roony Bardghji has just signed for Barça and he's already winning over his teammates

Barça's sporting management have done their homework with Hansi Flick's demands by making the requested signings. The goal has been reinforced with Joan García, one of the best goalkeepers of last season and the one who made the most saves in La Liga. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has come to strengthen the left wing of the attack, a position Flick had strongly emphasized.

Strengthening the left wing of the attack was a priority for Flick, mainly to be able to give starters Raphinha and Yamal some rest during the season. Rashford's signing ensures that rotations on the wings can be made as needed. Finally, there's the signing of Swedish player Roony Bardghji, signed from Copenhagen for 2M Euros, who was initially supposed to strengthen the reserve team.

However, the outstanding performances in preseason have convinced Flick, who wants him in the first team. The Swedish player has proven to be a specialist in one-on-one situations, a winger who plays on the opposite foot, and this is something Hansi Flick loves. He is a young, different player, and with the ball at his feet, anything can happen. His hip movements are spectacular, constantly deceiving his opponents.

Roony makes an immediate impact in the blaugrana locker room

The Swedish player born in Kuwait, Roony Bardghji, new addition to Barça this summer, has won over the group with his attitude and character. He suffered a major setback; at 18 years old, he had a cruciate ligament injury that caused him to miss the entire previous season. Now, in the culé preseason, he is making the most of it, using every minute of play to show his great quality.

He spent long days recovering, following the instructions of doctors and physios to minimize risks and possible relapses. His iron will to achieve optimal fitness surprised the blaugrana staff when he arrived at the culé training center. His excellent physical condition has been accompanied by a positive attitude and tremendous desire to learn and integrate into the group.

Marc Casadó "mentors" him

Roony initially came to strengthen the reserve team, but his performances are surprising everyone, and Flick has already acknowledged that it depends on him whether he stays with the first team. Despite the language barrier and the big change in his life, Roony is putting all his effort into being one of the group in every way. His proactivity and sense of humor have helped him win over the locker room, and Marc Casadó has ended up "mentoring" him.

Marc Casadó has made several gestures about Roony on social media, showing a good atmosphere with the new signing. Roony relies on English speakers like De Jong, Koundé, Lewandowski, Szczesny, or Rashford. Since arriving at Barça, the Swedish player has multiplied his followers on social media, surpassing one million followers, a true record.