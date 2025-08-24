Xabi Alonso's anger at Vinícius Júnior for his attitude: 'This can't be...'

Xabi Alonso has arrived at Real Madrid with a firm intention to impose discipline in every aspect of the game. The coach has made it clear that he won't tolerate exceptions, not even with the big stars in the locker room.

That's why, after the league debut against CA Osasuna, he went directly to Vinícius Júnior to send him a forceful message: he can't only participate in attack.

The Brazilian, used to shining with the ball and letting himself go in defensive tasks, disobeyed several of his coach's instructions.

The result was a lackluster match, in which Vinícius Júnior barely contributed to the pressing and in which his offensive impact also didn't reach the desired level.

That triggered an argument in the locker room that confirms the relationship between the two won't be easy.

A performance well below the desired level

Vinícius's numbers against Osasuna show his disconnection. In 78 minutes on the field (71.5 yd.), he only attempted four dribbles and barely succeeded in one.

In attack, far from creating danger, he limited himself to a shot that didn't even go on target. His performance was well below the level he showed in previous seasons, which placed him among the best in the world.

| Europa Press

What bothered Alonso the most was his defensive attitude. The coach has been insisting for weeks that everyone must press and work without the ball, but Vinícius preferred to save energy for the attack.

That lack of commitment tested the Basque's patience, who didn't hesitate to publicly reproach him for his lack of effort in recovering the ball.

A dispute that goes back

This isn't the first time Vinícius has clashed with Xabi Alonso. In the only preseason match, shouts were already heard from the sideline demanding more intensity in the pressing.

Now, at the very start of the league, the tension has risen a notch with an argument in the locker room that could have immediate consequences.

| Europa Press

The Basque coach has shown himself to be inflexible with the squad since his arrival. He assured that he won't allow disobedience or relaxation, and Vinícius Júnior, despite his status, won't be an exception.

The Brazilian winger risks losing minutes if he doesn't adjust his behavior to what the coach demands.

Vinícius Júnior's future hanging in the air

Xabi Alonso won't hesitate to bench Vinícius Júnior if he persists with that attitude. In his plans, no one is untouchable, and he prefers committed players over stars who only contribute occasionally.

Therefore, the Brazilian will have to decide whether to accept the new sacrificial role or risk being singled out.

Santiago Bernabéu expects the best version of its star, but knows that time is running out. If Vinícius doesn't react, Xabi Alonso has already made his decision: discipline will take precedence over the name.

The standoff between the two is just beginning and will define much of Madrid's season.