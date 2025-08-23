Pep Guardiola gave him the chance to shine and he ended up in Qatar: 'His signing...'

Talking about Pep Guardiola means talking about a blaugrana myth and legend; as a player, he won everything, and as a coach, even more. Between 2008 and 2012, Barça experienced the best era in its history, with Pep Guardiola on the bench, there was a clear commitment to La Masia. During those years, they won 14 titles while playing a dreamlike style of soccer that many still remember vividly.

During those years, Pep Guardiola led Barça to the top of world soccer with an innovative, bold, and attractive play style. Guardiola inherited a talented team that had lost its way, and he didn't hesitate to make drastic decisions. Beyond the titles, what truly defined Guardiola's team was their ability to offer spectacular soccer that captivated millions around the world.

Many La Masia players made their debut under the Santpedor coach during the years he was on the blaugrana bench. One of those players was the defender born in Lloret de Mar, Marc Muniesa, who has been playing in Qatar for some time now. He grew up and made his debut under Guardiola; at 33 years old, he still believes he has a long way to go.

Muniesa's debut with Barça

The Girona-born player's debut took place in 2009, and it happened that he was sent off and left Camp Nou in tears. It was a bittersweet debut for the Catalan player, who still remembers his first-team debut as if it were yesterday. His career at Barça was marked by misfortune; as a youth player, he tore his cruciate ligaments, and in 2012, he suffered another serious knee injury.

These serious setbacks were key factors that prevented the youth academy product from establishing himself in the first team, and in the end, he left the club. From there, he experienced a rollercoaster, first in the Premier League with Stoke City, then returning to play in La Liga with Girona. Later, he decided to accept an offer from Qatar, then ended up in Denmark, and now he is back playing in Qatar with Al-Shahania FC.

Soccer in Qatar

For Muniesa, this is his second experience in Qatar, where he had already played after his time with Girona. His current team, Al-Shahania, coached by fellow Spaniard Santi Denia, is a modest club that aims to keep its place in the division. For Muniesa, going to play in Qatar is no longer synonymous with retiring with a good contract.

Young players are increasingly attracted by long contracts of four or five years (4 or 5 años) with financial conditions that are hard to refuse. Examples like Gabri Veiga or the recent case of the youth academy product Pau Prim, who is 18 years old, are surprising but increasingly common. For Muniesa, for them, it is an important experience and ends up being a springboard for their move to more competitive leagues.