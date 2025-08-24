Jules Koundé knows his replacement: his signing for Barça is a total success

Jules Koundé has been in the spotlight over the past week at Barça, as his desired contract renewal has finally materialized. Despite the rumors sparked by interest from the Premier League, especially from Guardiola's City, Jules Koundé has extended his contract until 2030. The Frenchman has become indispensable for Flick, settling into the right-back position in the defense.

Last season, he played almost every match, appearing in 53 official games out of a possible 60. The French full-back missed only 7 matches at the end due to a muscle problem in his left calf. The heavy match load and the lack of rotation he experienced during the long season led to his physical problems.

Hansi Flick took a risk and decided to replace the Frenchman with Eric García, who had become the team's utility player. He was able to play in the central area of the defense and as a pivot, and in midfield he also played on the right side of the defense. Eric finished the season on a high note, showing Hansi Flick that he can count on his presence in the starting eleven when the occasion requires it.

From transferable in December to undisputed starter

Eric García's role in the first part of the season was marginal and he barely had any playing time. This situation led him to consider leaving the club in January, when clubs like Girona or Real Sociedad were interested in acquiring his services. However, Flick stopped his departure in light of the wave of injuries the team was suffering, especially in defense.

| E-Noticies

Coincidentally, Eric García's role changed dramatically from January onward and he began to play regularly. Flick used him in several positions as needed at any given time, from defensive pivot to right-back. His outstanding match against Benfica in Lisbon, including a goal, marked a positive turning point for the Martorell native.

Eric as Koundé's replacement

Hansi Flick especially values the work of the Catalan footballer and has expressed this on several occasions. In fact, quite surprisingly, Eric started the season in the starting eleven with Jules Koundé on the bench. Thanks to his versatility, Eric García is expected to get plenty of minutes this season.

Flick's message is clear: whoever performs will play. The German coach doesn't show favoritism and the message has already been sent. Jules Koundé will have to step up if he wants to be the starter, especially with the 2026 World Cup in mind and the goal of being present in the French national team. To achieve this, Koundé knows he has to play regularly, and Eric won't make it easy for him.