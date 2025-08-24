Dean Huijsen doesn't forgive and forces Real Madrid to close a sale now: 'With me, no...'

The beginning of the Xabi Alonso era at Real Madrid not only brings excitement and high expectations, but also internal conflicts.

The first to be singled out is Raúl Asencio, a homegrown center-back who seemed to have a promising future after Carlo Ancelotti's tenure, but who now sees his prominence fading away.

Dean Huijsen, one of the defenders the new coach trusts most, has reportedly delivered a clear message that resonates in Valdebebas: "He's not entirely compatible with me."

This phrase reflects not only his football vision, but also the general feeling in the locker room regarding tactical coexistence with Asencio.

The Canary Islands homegrown player, out of the rotation

The situation is delicate because Asencio was, at one time, one of the academy's biggest bets.

However, his performance in the Club World Cup raised doubts and Xabi Alonso has wasted no time in placing him at the bottom of the defensive rotation.

He has Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba ahead of him, which practically condemns him to the bench.

| Europa Press

The club is aware that, at his age, what he needs is to play, and several teammates have advised him to seek a loan.

The Basque coach doesn't intend to give away minutes and his role, as of today, seems nonexistent. Not even his insistence on staying changes the perception that his career should continue far from Bernabéu.

The weight of off-field problems

To the sporting arguments is added an off-field factor that has ended up sinking his situation.

The homegrown player has been dealing with a legal dispute in recent months that, according to internal sources, has affected him both emotionally and in his football. He hasn't been the same, and the lack of confidence is evident in every training session.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

In this context, Huijsen has gained status and doesn't hide his view on the incompatibility of styles.

Meanwhile, the international with the Spanish national team offers reliability and ball distribution, while Raúl Asencio appears inconsistent.

This is something Xabi Alonso isn't willing to tolerate in a project that aims to recover lost competitiveness.

A future that points far from Bernabéu

For all these reasons, Raúl Asencio faces an uncertain future. While his desire is to succeed at Real Madrid, the signs are clear: the coach and his fellow defenders don't count on him. The board is also beginning to seriously consider his departure in search of playing time at another club.

Dean Huijsen's message is not only personal, but also symbolic of what the new era at Chamartín represents. Xabi Alonso wants center-backs who adapt to his style and contribute from the very first minute.

For now, Asencio isn't part of that equation and everything suggests that he'll have to reconsider his future as soon as possible.