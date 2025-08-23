It's official: AT&T couldn't keep it hidden any longer and many customers are taking advantage of it

An unexpected surprise is shaking thousands of phone users in the United States. After years of waiting, news related to AT&T has finally come to light and promises financial benefits for many people. If you were ever a customer of this company, you may be entitled to compensation.

The best part is that you could receive up to $7,500. It all goes back to a personal data leak that occurred in 2021. In that incident, sensitive information of millions of AT&T customers was exposed.

This security breach compromised data such as full names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers. The company hasn't acknowledged direct legal responsibility. However, they have agreed to solve the situation with a very considerable financial fund.

| Grok

In total, AT&T committed to pay $177 million as part of a settlement to close several class action lawsuits. This means that many of their former and current customers are entitled to claim compensation. However, there are certain requirements that must be met and a deadline that can't be overlooked: October 30, 2025.

Users who can file a claim against AT&T

Potential beneficiaries are those who were AT&T customers or had an account with the company before January 2023. In addition, they are part of the group affected by the leak. If you received an official notification, either by letter or by email, then you are on the list of eligible people.

The notice may have been sent by AT&T itself or by Kroll, the settlement administrator. If you're not sure whether you're included, you can check your eligibility on the official settlement website. To do so, use the unique identification number listed in the notification you received.

The compensation amounts vary depending on the impact suffered. It goes up to $7,500 if you can prove that you had actual financial losses, such as fraud, unauthorized bank charges, or loss of funds related to the leak.

Another possibility is a standard payment of up to $75. It's granted even without the need to submit additional documentation, as compensation for the time spent resolving issues. In addition, a free credit monitoring service is offered for 12 months through Experian.

| X, khorso

How to file the complaint?

The process is quite simple. You must go to the official AT&T class action settlement website, click on the claim submission option, and enter your identification number.

Then, you select the type of compensation you want to request. If you're going to request the maximum amount, you'll have to attach proof of the losses suffered.

You can also choose to send your claim by mail, following the instructions on the page. In both cases, the deadline to submit the application is October 30, 2025. Once the form is submitted, you must wait for final court approval.

If there are no delays, payments could begin to arrive at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.