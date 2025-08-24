Punished for underperforming: Carlo Ancelotti's signing who doesn't play under Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso doesn't hesitate when it comes to making decisions. The Basque coach has already shown that his hand doesn't shake when a player doesn't perform at the desired level, and the main target at the start of the season is Raúl Asencio.

The Canary Islands center-back has been punished by the coach, who has relegated him to the last spot in the defensive rotation.

In the league opener against Osasuna, which ended with a narrow victory at Santiago Bernabéu, Asencio stayed on the bench without playing any minutes.

For many, it was confirmation that Xabi Alonso no longer trusts him. The message is clear: only those who are at the highest level in every training session and every match will play.

Asencio's decline began at the Club World Cup

Xabi Alonso's lack of trust toward Asencio is no coincidence. In the recent Club World Cup, the center-back accumulated mistakes in key matches that put the team in trouble.

Those errors marked a turning point in the coach's assessment, who decided to give more opportunities to other center-backs in the squad.

As of today, Asencio is at the bottom of the list. He is behind Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and even David Alaba.

This hierarchy reflects the fall of a player who just a few months ago was aiming to establish himself as a future piece in Real Madrid's defense.

Off-field problems and broken trust

On top of his difficulties on the field, there are problems off the field. The homegrown player has gone through tough personal moments that, according to the coaching staff, have affected his performance.

Mentally, he isn't at his best, which shows in training sessions, where Xabi Alonso demands total concentration.

The combination of sporting mistakes and off-field incidents has ultimately taken its toll. The coach believes that, under these conditions, he isn't ready to be competitive at the highest level.

That's why he has chosen to leave him without minutes while other teammates show a more reliable and consistent level.

The Canary Islander's future becomes more complicated

Raúl Asencio's situation is complicated. He needs to play to grow as a footballer, but at Real Madrid he doesn't seem to have any space.

If nothing changes, everything suggests that he could look for an exit in the next winter transfer window. That would probably be in the form of a loan that would allow him to regain confidence and minutes at another club.

The scenario is reminiscent of other prospects who failed to settle in the first team. To avoid being forgotten, Asencio will have to make a decision about his future soon.

Meanwhile, at Madrid, it's clear that Xabi Alonso doesn't forgive and that time is running out for the Canary Islands center-back.