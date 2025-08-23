Last chance to get free burgers at Burger King in the United States

Summer has always been the perfect season to enjoy fast food and irresistible promotions at major restaurant chains. Brands take advantage of these months to launch exclusive discounts and attract those looking for a quick bite without spending too much.

Burger King has launched a promotion that allows customers to get free Whopper burgers for a week. The offer is based on a purchase system that gives away a second unit at no additional cost. This is one of the last opportunities of the summer to enjoy one of the brand's most iconic products in the United States.

| Burger King

A summer finale with grilled flavor

Burger King's Whopper is one of the most recognized symbols in the world of fast food. With its unmistakable grilled flavor, the burger has become the favorite of millions of customers around the globe. For this reason, it is not surprising that the company has chosen this product for its new promotional campaign.

The offer is available until August 24, which leaves one day to take advantage of it. Those who purchase a Whopper during this period will receive another at no cost, creating an attractive "two for one" that is ideal for sharing, reveals AllRecipes. This strategy aims to close out the summer with a gesture that combines flavor and economic accessibility.

Over the past few months, Burger King had already introduced other similar promotions. From weeks with free burgers to menus with reduced prices, the chain has kept a very active loyalty strategy. With this move, the brand strengthens its position as one of the most competitive in the U.S. market.

| Burger King

Promotion terms and details

To enjoy this offer, it is necessary to be registered in the Royal Perks loyalty program. This exclusive rewards system allows customers to accumulate benefits and access special discounts. Only members can activate the offer within the official app or on Burger King's website before placing the order.

In addition, there are some conditions to keep in mind. The offer can only be redeemed once per day per account, which means a maximum of one free Whopper per day. Even so, the most loyal consumers can benefit from several days of extra burgers at no cost during the promotion period.

This strategy aims not only to attract new customers, but also to encourage the use of the company's mobile app and digital platform. With this type of initiative, Burger King promotes a more modern and personalized consumption experience. In any case, those who wish to enjoy this benefit will need to act quickly, as the time to take advantage of it is coming to an end.