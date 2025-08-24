Neither sofa nor bed: tomorrow Lidl launches the comfortable product you need to have at home

Lidl surprises once again with something that combines comfort, design, and a touch of ingenuity that doesn't go unnoticed. It's one of those ideas that seem simple but end up solving much more than you might imagine. Its proposal makes everyday life easier, even in those moments that arise unexpectedly and require immediate solutions.

Lidl's offering fits both large and small homes because it adapts to any circumstance without complications. It's practical, lightweight, and features details that show there's a well-thought-out concept behind it. In the end, what Lidl proposes is a versatile invention that breaks with the usual and opens up a range of unexpected possibilities.

A proposal designed for guests and small spaces

Lidl will put on sale tomorrow, Monday, in physical stores a folding mattress designed for those who seek practicality and comfort at the same time. It can also be purchased on the chain's official website, which guarantees availability for those who prefer online shopping. With a size of 75 in. by 26 in. (190 by 65 centimeters) and a height of 3.3 in. (8.5 centimeters), it offers the sensation of sleeping on a conventional bed.

| Lidl

This mattress stands out for how easily it unfolds, making it an ideal option for those who receive unexpected guests at home or need an extra place to sleep. Its light weight of just 4.2 lbs. (1.9 kilos) makes it easy to move, allowing it to be stored quickly without taking up too much space in the home.

Versatility is another of its great strengths, since in addition to being a bed, it also functions as a bench when folded. This makes it a useful resource for small apartments, second homes, or any room with space limitations. In just a few seconds, it goes from an auxiliary piece of furniture to a comfortable and practical sleeping surface.

| Lidl

The removable and machine-washable cover is a key detail, as it allows you to keep it always clean with simple care. Made of durable polyester, it can be washed at 86°F (30 degrees) following clear instructions that prevent the material from deteriorating. This aspect ensures durability and easy maintenance for any type of user.

Responsible production and competitive price

In addition to its functionality, Lidl ensures that this folding mattress is manufactured under responsible working conditions, which adds extra value. It also has certifications that guarantee safety and quality in everyday use, something especially important for those who seek reliable household products.

The price is one of the most striking points, as it will be available for 24.99 euros in physical stores starting tomorrow. This is a reasonable amount compared to other folding mattresses that often easily exceed 60 euros on the market. Thus, the chain offers an accessible option with guarantees of comfort.

| Lidl

Its design includes a practical carrying bag that makes it even more functional and easy to use outside the home. It can be stored conveniently, transported effortlessly, and used on getaways, vacation homes, or any situation where an extra bed is needed. This portability makes it a different option from other bulkier ones.

Overall, this folding mattress from Lidl combines comfort, practicality, and responsibility in its manufacturing at a very attractive price. With its arrival in physical stores tomorrow, Monday, and the possibility of also buying it online, it presents itself as one of the most interesting solutions. It's ideal for those who seek extra rest without complications.

