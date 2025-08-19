Daphne Cañizares shares the latest update on her marriage to Dani Carvajal: there's a photo

Daphne Cañizares has surprised everyone with special news about her marriage to Dani Carvajal that has captured everyone's attention. The model has shared a gesture full of emotion that shows the great personal and professional moment the couple are experiencing.

The footballer's family has been in the media spotlight after the most difficult months of his professional career. Now, the wife of the Real Madrid defender has given an unexpected sign on her social media. What has really happened?

| Instagram, @dani.carvajal.2

Daphne Cañizares shows the pride she feels for her husband, Dani Carvajal

Daphne Cañizares's latest post has brought back excitement for Dani Carvajal's followers. The model has shared a photo of the footballer training in the gym, preparing for his return in the first matchday of La Liga 25-26. In the image, Dani appears fully committed to his physical work, making it clear that he is ready to compete again after months of absence.

Daphne wanted to repost that photo on her social media, adding a red heart. A simple gesture that reflects emotion and pride, but also the complicity that characterizes their marriage. The model not only celebrates the defender's return, she also feels part of that achievement after having experienced his suffering so closely.

| Instagram, @daphnecanizares

The detail didn't go unnoticed among followers, who interpreted the symbol as a sign of unconditional support. For Daphne, seeing Carvajal recovered is a reason for shared happiness, since both faced the toughest moments of the injury together. The gesture makes it clear that the excitement for this new stage is as great for him as it is for her.

A path marked by pain and shared hope

The story behind this photo can't be understood without remembering the months of suffering that preceded Carvajal's return. In October, during a match against Villarreal at Santiago Bernabéu, the footballer suffered a devastating injury. It was a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament, the lateral collateral ligament, and the popliteus muscle in his right leg.

Since then, Daphne became the essential pillar of his recovery. The model shared at the time an image of Dani getting into the ambulance that set off all the alarms. She accompanied the photo with an emotional message:

"It still feels like a bad dream. Seeing how sad you were and how much pain you were in... You tried to make me smile." With those words, she made it clear the pain she was also experiencing as his partner.

| Instagram

"Today begins the path to return to where you're happiest. Stronger, because you always give everything. You still have so much to win, my love," Daphne added, confirming that she would never leave him alone in this stage.

Dani Carvajal's return to the field symbolizes the end of a dark stage and the beginning of another full of hope. The photo shared by Daphne Cañizares is not just a romantic gesture, it's also evidence of the effort, support, and trust that have allowed them to overcome one of the toughest challenges.