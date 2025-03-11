Pope Francis Breaks His Silence and Delivers an Emotional Message: 'Saddened...'

Pope Francis can't catch a break. Since he has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, he has faced some of the toughest days related to his health. Now, he also has a sorrow that he wants to share with others.

In this regard, Pope Francis has sent a message to the Archbishop of Bahía Blanca, in Argentina, expressing his closeness to those affected by the floods the area is suffering. "I want to make my spiritual closeness felt to the entire population," Pope Francis expressed in his message upon learning of the tragedy. A natural disaster that has already left 16 dead, 100 missing, and 1,450 evacuated.

"Saddened to learn about the natural disaster affecting the Bahía Blanca region," the religious leader wrote. He also offers "fervent prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased, pleading with the Lord to grant comfort to the bereaved and to all who suffer in these moments of pain and uncertainty." Words that will surely be received with gratitude by the residents of an area in Argentina that is undoubtedly in mourning.

Pope Francis's Solidarity with the Affected

Pope Francis has always been known for being very close to people who suffer. His solidarity is his hallmark, and at a time like this, it couldn't be any less. It is worth remembering that the Pope is of Argentine nationality and has always shown an emotional connection to his homeland.

His accent when speaking recalls his origins, and therefore, he has felt this natural catastrophe in a special way. "May the Lord sustain with His grace all those who are committed to the search for the missing," he wanted to add. Finally, Pope Francis wrote that: "I ask Our Lady of Mercy to intercede before Jesus Christ for all those affected by this catastrophe."

Words that surely have reached the depths of the hearts of his faithful in Argentina. More than ever, Bahía Blanca needs people to pray for the recovery of an area devastated by historic floods. Its residents need faith to move forward and alleviate the pain of those who have lost their lives to the force of the water.

His Health Is Clearly Improving

Pope Francis has sent this message while still admitted in Rome. Despite his delicate health, the religious leader has found the strength to write and send his good wishes to his compatriots. A whole effort that those who appreciate him the most value.

Despite his health remaining delicate, Pope Francis has had a "quiet" night. So everything seems to indicate that his recovery is closer. Even so, prayers continue every day in St. Peter's Square, and every day dozens of faithful await his return.