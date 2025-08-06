Bombshell! Andriy Lunin accuses Thibaut Courtois: 'Because of you I can't leave for the...'

Andriy Lunin has spent many years in Thibaut Courtois's shadow at Real Madrid, but he has never raised his voice. He has always kept silent and has never faltered when the team has needed his services. The board of the white club values his commitment and professionalism enormously.

Andriy Lunin has already shown his great quality

The most outstanding season for Andriy Lunin was, precisely, when Thibaut Courtois tore his cruciate ligament. The Ukrainian goalkeeper was the most reliable keeper in La Liga and delivered memorable performances in the Champions League, playing a key role in helping Real Madrid reach the grand final. However, a few days before the event, Courtois recovered and took back the starting spot.

| Europa Press

Since then, Andriy Lunin has kept a deep sense of unease. He feels that Thibaut Courtois blocks all his chances to play at Real Madrid. Not only that, but now he has also realized that Courtois's shadow reaches much further than desired.

Another door closes for Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin has had the chance to leave Real Madrid's squad this summer. Manchester United have considered him a solid option to strengthen their goalkeeping. However, the interest has stalled due to another move in which Thibaut Courtois is involved.

In recent days, there has been talk that Donnarumma could leave PSG. The Italian goalkeeper wants to leave Paris, and his great dream would be to join Real Madrid. However, Thibaut Courtois's presence has made him change his mind and look for another destination.

Given this scenario, Donnarumma is now strongly linked to Manchester United. A rumor that once again leaves Andriy Lunin as a second choice. At this time, the English board prefer to go for Donnarumma rather than Lunin, since both have a similar starting price: 50 million.

Andriy Lunin breaks his silence to confirm his decision

Andriy Lunin knows that Manchester United's offer is no longer available. However, he is not worried at all, since his idea is to stay at Real Madrid just as he himself has recently acknowledged. "I'm always happy in Madrid, of course I want to stay" he said as he left training last Monday.

Thus, even though Thibaut Courtois continues to block Andriy Lunin's opportunities, the Ukrainian keeper shows that he keeps a cool head. He knows that, sooner or later, Real Madrid will do without Courtois and that will be his moment. For now, he prefers to wait sitting on the bench and be ready in case he is needed.