Tomás Roncero puts an end to the rumors: 'Between Endrick and Gonzalo García, I'll go with...'

One of the most intense debates in Real Madrid's locker room before the start of the season revolves around two young prospects. Endrick and Gonzalo García are competing for a single spot in the squad as substitutes for Kylian Mbappé. Xabi Alonso will only be able to offer quality minutes to one of them, and Tomás Roncero is very clear about who should be chosen.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @gonzalogarcia7_

Endrick or Gonzalo, an important decision

Gonzalo García has been the big sensation of recent weeks thanks to his performance in the Club World Cup. The youth academy product appeared when the team needed him most and replied with important goals. He finished the tournament as top scorer and was included in FIFA's best eleven.

His performance hasn't gone unnoticed in Valdebebas, where many already consider him a reality. Gonzalo showed personality, a striker's instinct, and the ability to link up with his teammates. His growth has been meteoric, earning the trust of Xabi Alonso and much of the locker room.

Meanwhile, Endrick still hasn't been able to show all his potential in the white jersey. The Brazilian has shown some flashes at Bernabéu, but his adaptation is taking longer than expected. In addition, an untimely injury has prevented him from making his debut under Xabi Alonso's orders.

With these factors on the table, Real Madrid's sporting management faces a delicate decision. Some believe that Gonzalo García deserves to stay on his own merits. Others, meanwhile, think that Endrick has a higher ceiling and that patience is needed with him.

Tomás Roncero speaks out

The latest to give his opinion has been Tomás Roncero, one of the most influential voices in Madridist media. The journalist has been clear in his choice: "Gonzalo García has to stay, he's a player on the rise and being Golden Boot at the Club World Cup is very commendable. Everything points to him staying in the first team", he stated emphatically.

Tomás Roncero believes that Real Madrid can't afford to wait for Endrick to adapt if they already have a '9' who's performing. In addition, he values the fact that Gonzalo García was developed in the youth academy.

The detail that changes everything

The final decision seems very close, and there's a detail that could confirm it. In the last few hours, it has become official that Gonzalo will wear the number '9' this season. A symbolic number that, historically, has been reserved for Real Madrid's starting forwards.

Meanwhile, Endrick will have to settle for the number '16', if he remains in the squad. This gesture reflects the new hierarchy that could be established in the white attack. Everything indicates that, at least for now, Gonzalo García has won the battle.

The season is long and there will be opportunities for everyone, but the club's message is clear. The young academy product has earned a place through hard work and goals. Now, even voices like Tomás Roncero's publicly support him.