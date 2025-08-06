This Friday, the tool that knocks out Ikea arrives at Lidl: handymen love it

Lidl has come up with a product that doesn't belong in a toolbox, but will end up in all of them. It doesn't have a flashy name or look like a futuristic gadget. When it's needed, everyone will know where it is.

There are things Lidl launches quietly, but that end up being the gem for sofa handymen. This Friday brings one of those products that solve more than they complicate. It's so simple that it's impossible not to want it nearby.

Ideal for those who need nothing more than hassle-free screwing

Lidl's latest release doesn't aim to be the most powerful tool, but the most practical. It's a rechargeable screwdriver that runs on a 4 V battery (4 V) and fits in any drawer. Its compact design makes it the perfect ally for assembling furniture or making quick fixes effortlessly.

This model comes with a set of 15 chrome steel bits, so it's ready to use right out of the box. It also includes an integrated LED light, perfect for working in dark or hard-to-reach corners. Another important detail is that it has an LED indicator that shows the charge and the direction of rotation.

Lidl knows that convenience is key, so this screwdriver recharges via USB-C, the same cable you use for your phone or tablet. This allows you to always keep it ready without relying on specific chargers or extra batteries. Since it has a soft, non-slip grip, it's easy to handle even if you're not used to this type of tool.

Despite its size, it has two speeds and a maximum torque of 7.38 ft-lbs (10 Nm), more than enough for household tasks. Lighter tasks have settings of 1.90 ft-lbs (2.58 Nm) and 1.41 ft-lbs (1.91 Nm) depending on the material's hardness. This way, you can assemble a shelf or adjust hinges without the tool losing precision.

Lidl bets on small but functional tools

This rechargeable screwdriver doesn't seek to compete with professional models, but it meets what the home user needs. Those who make small repairs will appreciate the speed and ease with which it works. It also weighs just 0.83 lbs (375 g), so it won't tire your wrist after several minutes of use.

Lidl's key is to offer versatile tools that solve everyday tasks without having to spend 50 euros or more. In this case, compatibility with PARKSIDE accessories expands its possibilities. If you already have other devices from the range, you can take advantage of interchangeable parts and save on future purchases.

With a price of 9.99 euros, few products on the market offer so much practicality. The LED indicators are a detail not always found in models in this range, and they let you instantly see if there's battery left. In addition, the integrated front lighting means you don't need to use a flashlight to screw in less accessible areas.

Lidl has chosen to launch this tool as an entry-level solution for those who want to start filling their DIY box. It doesn't take up space, recharges easily, and fulfills the tasks it was designed for. It's perfect for those looking for a basic tool, without giving up useful features when working.

