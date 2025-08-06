He says goodbye to Barça, Marc Bernal will be the bet: he's leaving for Villarreal, confirmed

Barça's new signings are drawing all the attention, but the best news this summer is Marc Bernal's return. The Berga native, whom many compare to Sergio Busquets for his imposing physique and technical skills, is back after overcoming a serious knee injury. He has spent many months training alone and working out in the gym tirelessly to regain his optimal form. For the past few days, he has already been training with the rest of the group.

His progress is proving very satisfactory: Marc Bernal has gained muscle mass and this is clearly visible in the images we've seen of him during preseason. In addition, in the videos that have been leaked, he can be seen training normally and at a high level. Since he is only 18 years old, his recovery must be very careful, extending the timelines for his complete recovery.

Logically, his return is getting closer, and if nothing goes wrong, Marc Bernal could get some minutes next Sunday in the Joan Gamper Trophy. With his presence, Barça's midfield is well covered alongside Frenkie de Jong and Casadó. This is why Thomas Partey, who had been linked in previous months, has been completely forgotten by Barça.

Thomas Partey says goodbye to Barça, Marc Bernal will be the bet: he's going to Villarreal

Thomas Partey, who is out of contract with Arsenal, had his mind set on Camp Nou, but he knows his dream won't be possible. With Marc Bernal's return to the team and the highly likely contract renewal of Frenkie de Jong, his arrival is ruled out. His new destination could be a team in La Liga, more specifically, Villarreal.

The Groguets are betting on the arrival of the veteran midfielder, but they have a problem: his arrival will depend on a judicial process. The agreement with Thomas Partey is complete, but his signing will depend on the outcome of the rape accusations hanging over the midfielder. For now, the latest news is that he has been released on bail and Villarreal are considering moving forward with his signing.

Thomas Partey in trouble

Thomas is a player with extensive international experience, having played more than 400 matches as a professional and 8 years competing in the Champions League. After leaving Arsenal on June 30, he is currently without a team. Now he is being linked to Villarreal, but his legal troubles could mark the end of his career.

The charges have been filed by three women, referring to incidents allegedly occurring between 2021 and 2022. For now, he has been released on bail. Villarreal are waiting to see what happens in the coming weeks in order to officially sign him or not.