Lamine Yamal's performances during preseason clearly show that the youth academy product is just as switched on as last season. In the three matches played on the Asian continent, Barça's new "10" has proven his superiority through goals and impossible dribbles. It's becoming increasingly clear that La Masia's talent is destined to lead a glorious era in the world of soccer.

However, despite the winger's enormous talent, Lamine Yamal can't do everything alone and needs help: Flick knows this and tries to surround him in the best way possible. In this regard, the German coach has made a decision in recent hours that directly affects the Barça star.

Lamine Yamal already knows Flick's decision

Thanks to preseason, Hansi Flick has been able to make an initial assessment of each player's condition. He has discovered that Lamine Yamal will continue to be the leader of the project. Meanwhile, Flick has also been very pleased with Roony Bardghji's performance.

The Swedish winger has made an immediate impact at Barça, showing an enviable attitude in training and performing at a high level in friendlies. Initially, Roony Bardghji came to strengthen the reserve team, but Hansi Flick has decided that he will stay with the first team. His role will be to give Lamine Yamal some rest throughout the season.

Roony Bardghji surprises everyone

Coming from Copenhagen and having played very little last season, the Swede faced a tough challenge upon his arrival. Roony Bardghji aimed to convince Flick that he could be useful for the team this coming season, and it seems he's on the right track. His performances so far are highly commendable and Flick has taken good note.

He arrived to strengthen the reserve team, but the coaching staff led by Flick is already considering registering him with the first team. Theoretically, Roony Bardghji won't play for the Barça reserve team. He hasn't needed much time to start showing his qualities as a footballer.

His attitude, technical quality, and vision of the game have impressed the coaching staff, and at 19 years old, he is proving to be ready to compete at the highest level. Roony Bardghji could become the winger Barça was looking for, and he will have done so at a very low cost. The Swede was signed for 2 million, and no one expected that his versatility and talent would catapult him so quickly to the first team.