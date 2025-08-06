Surprise, Benfica will spend Álvaro Carreras's money at the Bernabéu: top signing

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Álvaro Carreras, one of the most promising full-backs in European soccer. Specifically, Florentino Pérez has paid €50 million ($50 million) to Benfica to secure his services. This is a significant investment, but a justified one.

Álvaro Carreras is arriving to be a starter from day one. His performance is far above what Fran García and Ferland Mendy have offered. He is a player who has shown physicality, technique, and a winning mentality, characteristics that are essential to succeed at the elite level and that back him up.

| @alvarocarreras3

In this regard, Xabi Alonso considers him a key piece for his project. This way, the left flank of Bernabéu has a new owner and the locker room knows it. Álvaro Carreras isn't coming to wait, he's coming to dominate.

Benfica want to spend the Álvaro Carreras money at Bernabéu

Meanwhile, Benfica haven't wasted any time. After finalizing Álvaro Carreras's departure, the Portuguese have already signed a new full-back to fill the vacancy. However, they aren't satisfied with just that.

The money received from the deal, those €50 million ($50 million), is intended to continue strengthening the squad. Although they are traditionally sellers, Benfica are willing to go all out this summer. To secure a major signing for €50 million ($50 million), the decision-makers have looked to Bernabéu.

Their main target is Brahim Díaz: Benfica want to invest everything obtained from Álvaro Carreras in trying to sign him. The Portuguese board believe that his arrival would be a game-changer and an immediate boost in quality for the squad.

| Europa Press

Real Madrid respond to Benfica regarding Brahim Díaz

However, the scenario won't be easy for Benfica. Brahim Díaz doesn't have it easy at Santiago Bernabéu, that's true. The competition is fierce, with top-level players in his same position.

In the recent Club World Cup, he barely had any minutes. This sparked rumors about his possible departure, but the internal reality at Real Madrid is very different. Brahim Díaz is in Xabi Alonso's plans and, most importantly, in Florentino Pérez's plans.

Benfica have put a €50 million ($50 million) offer on the table. This is a serious, direct, and very tempting proposal. However, Real Madrid's response has been clear: Brahim Díaz is not for sale.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Additionally, Florentino Pérez is certain that Brahim Díaz will renew his contract soon. The Moroccan is considered a strategic player for both the present and the future, so no offers will be entertained for him, no matter who comes forward.

This way, it seems clear that Benfica will have to look for alternatives. Real Madrid have secured their attacking midfielder and aren't considering his departure. The market remains active, but Brahim Díaz will continue wearing white.