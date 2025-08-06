Shocking! Aitana Bonmatí makes a completely unexpected decision: 'Out of Barça...'

Aitana Bonmatí needs no introduction. The best footballer in the world is already an icon and an example for thousands of girls who dream of going far. Her leadership at Women's Barça goes beyond the field; Aitana is commitment, talent, and living history of women's soccer.

Winner of two Ballon d'Or awards, two The Best awards, and countless recognitions, her career has been marked by effort, perseverance, and humility. It hasn't been an easy path, but she has managed to make her way in a world that, until recently, turned its back on women's soccer.

A decision that no one expected

That's why, when Aitana said she's leaving... the soccer world was left speechless.

Don't worry, she's not leaving Barça as a player, at least not for now. But she has made a decision that breaks all the molds: Aitana Bonmatí has decided to build her own museum. She'll do it outside Barça, in San Pere de Ribes, her hometown.

A decision as unexpected as it is exciting. Because it's not just a trophy museum, it's a tribute to her story, her roots, everything she has experienced to get where she is. A way of saying: "This is where it all began."

"Aitana Bonmatí's space"

That's how she explained it in an interview with ESPN. "Yes, I've thought about it, in fact, we're working on it," she confessed. The project is already underway and is being designed as a very special place.

It won't be a traditional museum; it'll be an emotional space. A journey through her life and career, but also through her values. There will be cups, medals, golden balls... but the most important thing will be the memories.

"The most special things will be those that fans have given me," she said. That detail changes everything. Because it's not a museum to boost her ego, but a place to share her story with those who've been with her from the beginning.

More than a champion

Aitana wants those who visit that space to see not only the player, but also the person. The girl who dreamed, the young woman who broke barriers, and the woman who made history in Spanish sports.

In her town, where it all began, this new corner of inspiration will be born. A place where dreams have a name: Aitana Bonmatí.

At just 27 years old, Aitana is already a legend. The best part is that she's still writing her story. Now, she'll do it from a space that, even though it's not at Camp Nou, will be just as sacred for soccer.