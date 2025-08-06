Walmart listens to customers in America and surprises with the most refreshing product

High summer temperatures usually bring with them the search for quick and affordable solutions to beat the heat. Many people want to improve their outdoor spaces to enjoy moments of rest and fun without leaving home. This year, an offer from Walmart is catching the attention of thousands of shoppers.

The chain has launched a special promotion that has caused a sensation in the US. It's the Intex Metal Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool, an above-ground pool with a metal frame and a big discount. With a price of only $130, compared to the usual $230, it has become one of the most desired deals of the moment.

| Walmart

A pool designed for the whole family

This model can be set up in just 30 minutes and doesn't require tools, which makes installation easy even for those who have no experience. Its dimensions of 10 ft. (3.05 m) in diameter and 30 in. (76 cm) in height offer enough space to enjoy without feeling crowded. With a depth of 24 in. (61 cm) and a capacity for 1,185 gallons, it's perfect for family gatherings or relaxing afternoons, reveals El Español.

Its structure is made of corrosion-resistant galvanized steel, designed to last several seasons. The three-layer lining protects against punctures and damage, ensuring safe use. In addition, the innovative joint system provides extra stability during use.

The design is intended to withstand frequent use without deteriorating easily. This combination of durability and easy assembly makes it an attractive investment. This way, buyers can enjoy a small oasis in their own backyard without complications.

| Grok

Equipped with everything needed to cool off

One of its main attractions is that it includes a filtration pump with a capacity of 330 gallons per hour, which allows the water to be kept clean and clear at all times. The 25 ft. (7.62 m) long cord makes it easy to connect to power without additional extensions. The filter cartridge is washable, which reduces maintenance costs. Thanks to this system, the water's lifespan is extended and frequent replacement is avoided.

On Walmart's website, more than 500 positive reviews endorse its purchase, with over 400 five-star ratings. Many highlight its easy assembly, the comfort it offers, and its value for money. "Perfect for relaxing or for kids to play," says a satisfied buyer.

Its size allows two adults to float comfortably or up to five children to play without issue. It doesn't require construction work or additional investments, which makes it a practical solution for summer. With a 43% discount and free shipping, it's one of Walmart's most tempting offers for this season.