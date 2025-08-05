A well-known retail chain that went bankrupt in the US is making a comeback: new name

Many iconic retail brands have experienced ups and downs in recent years. Some have disappeared from the map, while others are struggling to reinvent themselves and reconnect with their customers. In this context, the return of a very popular chain in the US has caused great anticipation.

After filing for bankruptcy in April 2023, the iconic store specializing in home products is making a strong comeback to brick-and-mortar stores. It's doing so under a new name and after a restructuring that included a merger with Overstock. Now, the brand that many knew as Bed Bath & Beyond will be Bed Bath & Beyond Home.

| Google Maps

A new stage for a recognized brand

The brand's return is no coincidence. The Brand House Collective, Inc., which was previously Kirkland’s, Inc., officially announced the reopening on July 28, according to Parade. Amy Sullivan, the company's CEO, emphasized that the new store has been "reimagined for how families gather at home today." Sullivan added that this relaunch isn't simply a reopening, but "a new beginning for a brand that means something special to many families."

The parent company also manages other brands such as Overstock, buybuy Baby, and Zulily, and plans to strongly invest in physical stores in the future. This vision was confirmed in June 2025, reinforcing the idea that in-person retail remains essential for connecting with customers. The first store under this format will open its doors in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 8, although they haven't revealed its exact address yet.

| Google Maps

Tradition and new features to attract customers

To celebrate this reopening, Bed Bath & Beyond Home will bring back a tradition beloved by its customers: it will accept all old coupons that are still valid. The company has announced that even those who don't have these coupons will be able to receive new ones directly upon entering the store. "The coupon we all know and love is back," they explained in their statement.

In addition, the company wants to attract the first shoppers with a special incentive. The first 25 customers who make a purchase at the new Nashville store on opening day will receive a Beyond Bed queen-size memory foam mattress, valued at $226.99, completely free.

Ultimately, this reopening symbolizes the hope that brands that once seemed lost can be reborn and adapt to new forms of consumption. The mix of nostalgia and innovation will be key for Bed Bath & Beyond Home to once again become a benchmark in home products. It remains to be seen whether this new stage will connect with the expectations of US families.