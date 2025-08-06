Ter Stegen tells Iñaki Peña the whole truth: 'In 30 days they're sending us to...'

Barça are experiencing moments of maximum tension. Ter Stegen refuses to sign the medical report that the club must send to the Medical Commission of the Professional League. His new surgery, due to back problems, will keep the German goalkeeper sidelined for at least three months (3 months).

This situation halts his departure and, therefore, prevents the registration of new signings. Without his signature, it's impossible to submit the report to the League, blocking the registration of the new additions. Ter Stegen is willing to force a standoff, knowing that he still has a contract until 2028 and that the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) is on his side.

Barça need Ter Stegen's signature to certify the surgery and confirm his long-term absence in order to free up his roster spot. Immediately afterward, they could proceed with the registration of the new additions, including Joan García. It's clear that the German has become a problem for the club, but he's not the only one who's tightening the rope.

Iñaki Peña faces a similar situation

Iñaki Peña isn't in Flick's plans, but he has a valid contract until 2026 and still hasn't accepted any of the offers received. It's possible that he may end up staying to collect the year of his contract that he still has left. Given the current situation of both goalkeepers, it seems evident that Barça have a serious problem in goal.

Both Deco and Joan Laporta, knowing that Iñaki Peña's contract ends in 2026 and he would leave as a free agent, would accept a transfer for an amount close to 10 million euros. Celta and Betis have shown interest given the favorable conditions proposed by Barça. However, for now, nothing has been confirmed.

Barça warn Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña: "In 30 days..."

Barça have already warned Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña that they may spend the entire season in the stands if they don't leave before the transfer window closes.

Logically, Ter Stegen will no longer leave due to his long-term absence after his new surgery for lumbar problems. It remains to be seen if Iñaki Peña also ends up choosing to keep up the standoff with the club.

At this time, the Alicante native remains at Barça and doesn't seem to be in a hurry to solve his future: he doesn't rule out staying for the remaining year of his contract. Iñaki Peña knows that if he leaves as a free agent next summer, he won't lack offers. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen hopes to reach an agreement that will allow him to terminate his contract and pocket part of the money he's still owed.