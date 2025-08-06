Xabi Alonso exposes Carlo Ancelotti after finding out what was happening, tough approach: 'Now...'

The arrival of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid's bench has brought with it countless changes. To begin with, the most striking thing is that his predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, is no longer there. The Italian, after winning almost everything at Bernabéu, was dismissed last season and now manages Brazil's national team.

During last season, it became clear that Real Madrid needed a new direction. Carlo Ancelotti always stood out for being a great group manager, but he was also criticized for his non-interventionist style. In contrast, Xabi Alonso is the complete opposite, since he doesn't align himself with anyone, he makes his own decisions, and he has a very clear motto: Whoever doesn't perform doesn't play.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Radical change at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso doesn't shy away from responsibilities, taking control of sports and tactics from day one. He has demanded a say in the club's departures and signings, something that didn't happen with Carlo Ancelotti. In addition, he has made it clear that he won't follow his predecessor's passive model.

From the very first day, it has been clear that the training sessions of the new Real Madrid have little or nothing to do with those of last season. With Xabi Alonso, attitude and commitment are non-negotiable, and that's why he has established new internal rules. Only in this way can the set objectives be achieved, and the players are responding.

Xabi Alonso exposes Carlo Ancelotti after discovering what was happening, tough stance: "Now..."

Xabi Alonso has set a clear red line in the locker room: Whoever doesn't compete or doesn't follow the protocols will be sidelined. From day one, he has made it clear that the bad habits acquired with Carlo Ancelotti had to disappear. In this regard, his first major decision has to do with the players' arrival time.

With Ancelotti, players had to arrive half an hour before training. Now, with Xabi Alonso, they're called in one hour before the session starts. Not only that, because in addition to arriving earlier, the footballers also leave later, since Xabi's training sessions are longer and more intense than Ancelotti's.

It remains to be seen whether Xabi Alonso's new decisions will bear fruit. For now, the team is preparing for the start of La Liga, which is just around the corner, following their coach's rules to the letter.