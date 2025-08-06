Florentino Pérez responds to a top team's call: 'Rodrygo in exchange for...'

The transfer market has entered its decisive stage and Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, is willing to keep stretching things a bit further. Xabi Alonso is asking for reinforcements in defense despite the signing of Dean Huijsen and Florentino Pérez, who wants to win everything again, will make an effort through Rodrygo. The Brazilian forward, valued at around 100 million euros, is not part of Xabi Alonso's plans and Florentino Pérez would be open to exchanging him for a global star.

Florentino Pérez has already received a call from one of the best teams in the world, which wants to sign Rodrygo and is willing to close a swap deal. Real Madrid is considering it, but could accept in the coming hours, especially because the star who would arrive in the capital would considerably strengthen the defense. Rodrygo, meanwhile, would be used as a bargaining chip, since Florentino Pérez has been working for several weeks to find him a destination far from Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé, the great white stars.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The call to Florentino Pérez was unexpected, especially because Madrid's president didn't have much hope of being able to sign a center-back who is now within reach. Florentino Pérez is already studying the operation, but everything seems to indicate that Madrid will further improve its current transfer market, which is already spectacular in terms of arrivals. Now, departures need to be finalized and Rodrygo's is expected to be the first: Madrid expected 100 million (euros) for the Brazilian winger, but will now accept a spectacular swap deal.

Florentino Pérez has replied to the call from a European giant and has done so with an affirmative answer. If nothing changes radically, Real Madrid will part ways with Rodrygo to make room for a world-class star who plays in defense. Florentino Pérez is clear: he wanted to sign a center-back, but first he had to sell Rodrygo, who will be part of a major swap deal: final goodbye to Madrid.

Rodrygo remains determined to leave Real Madrid, so Florentino Pérez's response to Arsenal's call has been positive. Rodrygo will be the new player for the London club, while Madrid will welcome with open arms the man who, for many, is one of the best center-backs in the world.

Xabi Alonso had grown tired of asking for a defender and, finally, he has gotten his way. Florentino Pérez has accepted a colossal swap deal with Arsenal, according to several media outlets in England. According to "Defensa Central," Madrid would have agreed to swap Rodrygo for William Saliba, the French center-back from Arsenal.

Madrid had been trying to sign Saliba for weeks, but Arsenal was completely closed off. Now everything has changed, as Arsenal has called Florentino Pérez and Madrid's president has agreed: Rodrygo for William Saliba, the swap deal is now active. Real Madrid's transfer market is excellent, but Florentino Pérez has set out to improve it: swap deal with Arsenal already underway, goodbye Rodrygo and welcome William Saliba.