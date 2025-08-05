There's a trick: this is how you can always keep bananas fresh in the US

Bananas are one of the most widely consumed fruits daily by millions of people. They are affordable, easy to find in any supermarket, and very complete from a nutritional standpoint. However, they have a drawback that everyone knows: they ripen too quickly.

That sudden change from a perfect yellow to an unappetizing brown shade often causes frustration and, in many cases, waste. The good news is that there are simple tricks to extend their freshness for several days. Food safety and nutrition experts have shared some key tips to keep them in better condition.

Store them in the right place

Heat and humidity are direct enemies of this tropical fruit. According to Martin Bucknavage, food safety specialist at Pennsylvania State University, "it's not advisable to leave them in a place where they're exposed to direct sunlight." The ideal temperature for storing them is around 54°F (12°C), warns The Optimist daily.

Although it's not always possible to have a space with that exact temperature, it's enough to look for a cool, dry spot. A pantry, a shaded countertop, or even a cabinet can make a difference. Cindy Brison, nutritionist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, says that she prefers to keep them on her kitchen table away from the light.

The refrigerator can be useful, but only at the right time, when the banana has already reached its ripening point; the cold extends its life by one or two more days. The skin darkens, but the inside stays in good condition. Brison reminds: "there's no need to fear that color change, it's something natural."

The stem trick and the importance of hanging them

A very practical tip is to wrap the stems of the bananas with plastic or aluminum foil. This part releases the largest amount of ethylene, a plant hormone that speeds up the ripening process. Bucknavage explains that by covering that area, the release of the gas is delayed and you gain a couple of extra days of freshness.

To improve results, it's best to keep them away from other fruits. Apples, avocados, pears, kiwis, or peaches also generate ethylene and speed up the deterioration of the bananas. Although assorted fruit baskets may look attractive, they're not the best option if you want to keep them fresh longer.

Another effective trick is to keep them hanging instead of resting them on a hard surface. This way, you avoid pressure points that cause brown spots and achieve more even ripening. "When they're suspended, they don't get bruised and those large dark patches don't appear," says Bucknavage.

Hanging them also allows for better air circulation and prevents the buildup of ethylene. Brison even recommends placing them under a fan to disperse the gas more quickly. With this combination of simple steps, you can extend the shelf life of bananas and reduce food waste.