Confirmed: Verizon's latest move leaves many Americans with a bad taste in their mouths

Verizon has made a decision that's causing annoyance and frustration among many of its customers. The company has been for years one of the most recognized in the United States for the quality of its network. Now, its actions have left many users wondering if staying with them is really worth it.

What seemed like a small change in its policies has ended up generating a wave of criticism. This new strategy is directly affecting the wallets of loyal consumers.

After weeks of rumors and complaints spread across social media and forums, Verizon has confirmed it. The company will eliminate the loyalty discounts that it had been offering to many of its customers.

| Grok

These discounts, which ranged from $10 to $40 per month, used to apply for one year. In many cases, they were renewed if the user decided to continue with the same plan. For some, it was an important incentive not to switch providers, but now, all of that is coming to an end.

Verizon decides to eliminate discounts

Over the past few months, several customers began to notice that their discounts were disappearing without prior notice. At first, it was believed to be an isolated error, but it was soon discovered that it was a new general policy of the company.

Verizon, as has been learned, is notifying affected users via email. It informs them that starting September 1, these benefits will no longer apply.

What's behind this decision is a broader strategy to push users to switch to myPlan. This is the customizable plan that the company launched in April. This type of subscription offers a fixed rate for three years (3 años), although with the caveat that taxes and other fees are not included in that guarantee.

In the same emails where the elimination of discounts is reported, Verizon encourages customers to migrate to this new system. It presents it as the company's preferred option.

That's not all. In addition to removing loyalty discounts, Verizon has raised other fees. The device activation fee, for example, increased from $35 to $40.

| Syda Productions, X

There have also been increases in data plans for tablets. It's possible that soon charges such as the Administrative and Telecommunications Recovery Fee and the Regulatory Fee will also increase.

The discontent with Verizon is logical

These decisions are generating widespread discontent. It's not just the elimination of discounts. Many customers also remember how Verizon recently raised the prices of its old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans.

In addition to removing some free perks that were previously part of the package. The company suggests that these perks are still available, but only if you switch to myPlan.

The most puzzling thing for many is that, just a few months ago, Verizon publicly stated that its priority was its customers. However, this kind of measure seems to contradict that message. In fact, some experts don't rule out that the company will continue losing customers in its quarterly reports.