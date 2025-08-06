It's official: Sam's Club sets off alarms in the US over this well-known product

In the US, the Sam's Club chain is in the spotlight due to a notice that has caused concern among consumers. The news has caused many customers to review their recent purchases and pay special attention to a particular item. Although no serious cases have been reported, authorities have acted quickly.

The issue is related to Member's Mark brand dried fruit packages, sold at Sam's Club. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported a possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The manufacturer, Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC, has ordered the recall of the product distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025.

| Sam's Club

How to identify the affected product

The recall includes boxes of 15 units of Member's Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack. To check if the one you've purchased belongs to the affected batch, review the UPC code 1 93968 50900 2. Also check the batch codes 25175, 25176, 25177, 25181, 25182, 25183, 25184, 25186, 25188, 25189, 25190, 25191, 25192, 25196, 25197, 25198, 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205, 25206.

You should also check the best-before dates between June 24 and July 25, 2027, warns All Recipes. These products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in multiple US states, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York, and also reached Puerto Rico. The FDA has published an image of the packaging on its website to make identification easier.

Listeria can cause especially serious health problems in people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and newborns. For this reason, the regulatory agency has requested that the product not be consumed under any circumstances. Even if there are no changes in appearance or smell, it could pose a risk.

| en.e-noticies.cat

What to do if you've purchased it

If you have this product, it is recommended to discard it or return it to the store for a full refund. Sam's Club has already activated their customer service channels to guide buyers. Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC, also answers inquiries at 770-387-0451 from Monday to Friday during business hours.

Although no confirmed cases of poisoning have been recorded, symptoms may take up to two weeks to appear. Nausea, vomiting, fever, muscle aches, or loss of balance are signs of possible infection. In these cases, it is recommended to see a doctor immediately for care.

Health authorities have reminded that product recalls are a common preventive measure to protect public health. Keeping vigilance and checking the origin of food helps prevent complications. This Sam's Club case shows the importance of acting quickly in the face of any food alert.