The popular Italian journalistFabrizio Romano has already confirmed the best possible signing for Barça, who has already signed his new contract with the culer club, led by Joan Laporta. Fabrizio Romano specializes in the transfer market and, as usual, announces many transfers during the summer, also linked to FC Barcelona. In fact, the signings for Barça announced by Fabrizio Romano are among those that have the greatest impact: a clear example of this is Marcus Rashford, who made social media explode.

Fabrizio Romano has many millions of followers, but, this time, he has made Barcelona fans happy, who already know the name of the best possible signing for Laporta's Barça. Barça is completing a great transfer window, with signings such as Marcus Rashford or Joan García, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an even better signing. The Italian journalist has already published it on his social media, so it will soon be official: FC Barcelona is already preparing the announcement, according to several media outlets.

| Europa Press

Barça is struggling to register players, but Fabrizio Romano has reassured the culers. In fact, the Italian journalist has published an exclusive that has excited more than one: the best possible signing has already been completed and will become official sooner rather than later. Deco's work is quiet but effective: Fabrizio Romano confirms that Barça is doing their homework, new signing already official with his "Here We Go".

Fabrizio Romano makes official the best possible signing for Barça: "He has already signed"

Fabrizio Romano, Italian journalist, is one of the leading reporters of the famous summer transfer market, which has already started to accelerate with thousands of high-profile transfers. Barça is doing their homework and, apparently, could continue moving in a very good direction, according to Fabrizio Romano. A world star who is at Barça has already renewed, which would make him the best new signing possible for a Barça that is renewing its main core.

Beyond closing new signings, Barça is working to renew those players who are performing and who are vital for Hansi Flick. Gavi, Pedri, or Ronald Araújo have already renewed and, according to an exclusive by Fabrizio Romano, another defender already has everything agreed with the culer club led by Joan Laporta.

The best possible signing for Barça would be Jules Koundé, French center-back who is playing as a full-back under Flick's guidance. Koundé has played practically everything and Barça considers him one of the key pieces of the current team, so they have worked to advance his renewal. The French player himself has already confirmed Fabrizio Romano's exclusive: everything agreed between Koundé and Barça, he will renew until June 2030 and will strengthen his bond with the Catalan club.