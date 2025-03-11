This is the Phrase Guillermo Allegedly Told His Brother Harry a Few Days Ago

Time is running out for Charles III. The serious state of his health has led his eldest son, Prince William, to make an urgent decision. It is reported that he has attempted to have his brother, Harry, reconcile with the king before time runs out.

The British monarch's illness has worsened considerably, and according to sources close to the royal family, the cancer he faces is incurable. At this time, doctors estimate he has less than a year to live. According to El Nacional this week, William has called Harry.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

William Speaks with Harry

In light of this situation, William has decided to make a final effort to reunite his family. Aware that time is limited, the prince has urged Harry to put aside his grievances with his father. The relationship between the two has been tense since Harry distanced himself from the royal family in 2020.

However, the severity of Charles III's illness has prompted William to try to heal the family rifts. His call is not only a plea for reconciliation but also an attempt to restore family unity at such a critical moment.

Charles III Accepts His Eldest Son's Request

Charles III, aware that his days are few, has expressed his desire to see Harry before it is too late. Although family tensions remain, he is willing to do everything to have one last chance to see his younger son. This decision reflects Charles's will to reunite his family before the end and close the chapter with his son, with whom he has had disagreements in recent years.

Harry's Stance on William's Request

However, Harry has not yet replied to the request, claims El Nacional. The prince, who has lived apart from the royal family since his move to California, maintains a cautious stance.

Despite William's constant requests, Harry is reluctant to approach, as he believes the call for reconciliation has a more public than personal background. For Harry, these types of requests also seem to have an intention to improve the monarchy's image at a time of vulnerability.

The relationship between Harry and the royal family remains marked by the decisions made by both him and his wife, Meghan Markle, in the past. The publication of his controversial autobiography, Spare, and his move to California made their distance clear. Since then, the prince has expressed his distrust of the decisions made by the royal family on several occasions.

William's Request: The Last Chance for Reconciliation

Despite Harry's lack of response, William continues to fight for family unity. In his message, he has made it clear that the most important thing at this moment is his father's well-being. "Charles III wants to see his son, and this could be his last wish," said a source close to the royal family.

William has set aside his own differences with Harry to focus on what he considers a last chance to heal family wounds.

The situation of Charles III has put the British royal family in a difficult position. With his health deteriorating rapidly, the pressure to achieve a reconciliation between the brothers before his death increases.

The monarchy, which has already faced multiple crises, could see in this reconciliation an opportunity to restore the unity it so desperately needs. However, the future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the royal family prepares for the coming months, knowing that Charles III's time is limited. Despite William's efforts, the possibility of Harry agreeing to the request remains uncertain.