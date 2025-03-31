Charlene of Monaco's Photo with a Famous Spaniard That Albert Didn't Expect

The new entertainment center Box98 has been inaugurated in grand style in the Principality of Monaco. The one who caught all the attention was Charlène of Monaco, who got behind the wheel to compete in an electric kart with driver Carlos Sainz Jr. Her appearance, in a sporting context, was one of the most talked-about of the day.

An Unexpected Look and a Determined Attitude

Charlène opted for a comfortable yet rebellious outfit: she wore a leather jacket, jeans, and sneakers. This time, her competitive spirit came to the fore. The princess, along with her husband Albert II and several family members, was one of the protagonists of the event.

| Europa Press

The chosen location for the opening was a renovated space in the Terrasses de Fontvieille, which previously housed the Prince's Car Collection. Now, these 50,590 sq. ft. (4,700 square meters) have been transformed into a leisure center for the whole family. Box98 offers everything from karting inspired by the Monaco Grand Prix to bowling, karaoke, simulators, and pool tables.

Renowned Drivers and Royal Family on the Track

In addition to the presence of Albert II, Gareth Wittstock, Charlène's brother, and the young Louis and Marie Ducruet, along with Camille Gottlieb, children of Stéphanie of Monaco, also attended. Everyone enjoyed the activity, but it was Charlène who surprised the attendees. Her ease in driving and her enthusiasm sparked applause.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The event also featured major figures in motorsport. Carlos Sainz Jr., Mitch Evans, Francesco Castellacci, and Stoffel Vandoorne shared the track with the princely family members. The combination of elite athletes and royals resulted in a day full of energy and excitement.

One of the most notable moments was seeing Charlène let loose, momentarily forgetting her reserved image. She showed skill, good humor, and a great willingness to participate. Her attitude was very well received by those present, who celebrated seeing her so involved.

| Instagram, @hackettlondon

A New Boost to Leisure in the Principality

Box98 was born as a response to the closure of the previous karting circuit at Parking des Pêcheurs. The initiative was driven by Clivio Piccione and Gérard Sistek. It aligns with Prince Albert II's vision to expand entertainment offerings for young people and families in Monaco.

With this inauguration, the Principality reaffirms its connection with the world of motorsport and exclusivity. This time, Charlène of Monaco was the best ambassador of that philosophy. Her appearance, simple yet determined, made it clear that sports, speed, and fun are also part of her lifestyle.