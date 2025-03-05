It's Official: They Reveal the Cause of Death of Lucas's Brother From Andy and Lucas

Just a few hours ago, all alarms have been raised around Lucas, a member of the duo Andy y Lucas. It has been reported that Pedro González, the singer's brother, died this Tuesday in Cádiz at the age of 55. Now, the official cause of this sad passing has been revealed.

As confirmed, Pedro lost his life after suffering a sudden and massive heart attack, an unexpected death that has caused deep shock among his loved ones.

| Europa Press

Lucas's brother was a person highly appreciated by those around him. Additionally, he was an iconic figure in La Laguna de Cádiz, where he lived until the very end with his parents.

After the passing of Pedro González, the difficult situation faced by the member of the duo Andy y Lucas has greatly intensified. For weeks now, this young artist has been involved in a well-known controversy related to his physique.

The Official Cause of Death of Lucas's Brother, Member of the Duo Andy y Lucas, Is Confirmed

After confirming that Pedro González's death was due to a massive heart attack, Lucas has received numerous expressions of affection in recent hours.

| Instagram, @andymoralestroncoso

It was in 1995 when the singer's brother was hit by a car, resulting in a 76% disability, which complicated many aspects of his life. However, despite this, he always had the unconditional support of his family.

Since then, there have been several occasions when Lucas has publicly expressed the deep affection he felt for his older brother. One of these occurred on the set of Volverte a ver.

| Europa Press

In those facilities, the member of the duo Andy y Lucas made an emotional promise, without suspecting what fate had in store for them in the following years. With great determination, the artist made it clear that he would take on an essential role in his life when their parents were no longer around:

"Let my parents not worry... Because if one day they're gone, his brother Lucas will be here to take care of him," he assured, showing his commitment to someone he always considered "very special."

Meanwhile, he also wanted to share with viewers a very special moment he experienced with his brother at the center where he resided. "Seeing my brother cry was a very significant moment for me and moved me deeply," Lucas confessed.