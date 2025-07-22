VIDEO | The latest chaos in Catalan schools: 57,000 affected by an alleged error

In the video you'll find at the top of the news story, I tell you about the new and latest disaster in the Catalan education system. It's July 21, and 57,000 teachers in Catalonia still don't know where they'll be working next school year.

They don't know because the Conselleria messed up the assignment lottery. Bravo, of course.

According to Consellera Ester Niubó, it turns out that ONE SINGLE PERSON in the department (I repeat, ONE SINGLE PERSON) "deliberately" and unilaterally decided to bypass the regulations, and this will force the assignment lottery to be repeated.

Consellera Niubó says, "we'll hold people accountable," which seems like it will affect this ONE SINGLE PERSON who "deliberately" manipulated the lottery. Heaven forbid we make deeper, structural changes or that anyone else takes responsibility, right?

It's clear that the person who sabotaged the assignments must pay for what they've done, but one thing.

Will there really only be one scapegoat? Is no one wondering how something as important as the assignment of positions can be sabotaged by ONE SINGLE PERSON?

We're talking about a department that has about 30 senior officials and temporary staff earning between €73,000 and €124,000 per year. None of them supervise anything or will take any responsibility?

We're talking about a gigantic department, with more than 300 secretariats, general directorates, deputy directorates, offices, services, areas, etc. All this superstructure with its corresponding people earning a public salary so that ONE SINGLE PERSON can sabotage the assignment lottery? Really? The blame is only on that ONE SINGLE PERSON?

Consellera Niubó, let me doubt that people will be held accountable. Because if that were really the case, surely there wouldn't be anyone left by now. While one person is singled out, who must pay for everything they've done, the Department remains full of people who for years have filled classrooms with screens and pedagogist theories from the Bofill Foundation that have only sunk the Catalan education system. Here, those who are harmed are the teachers and especially the boys and girls, that is, the students, who always end up paying the price without being at fault for anything.