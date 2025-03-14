It's Official: Michelle Obama Decides to Confess Everything About Her Relationship with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has decided to speak at the premiere of her podcast about her relationship with Barack Obama. One of the details that has stood out the most is how the former President of the United States has had to adapt to her lifestyle. In a humorous tone, she confessed that, after 30 years together, Obama has managed to make the change she wanted because "it was what he had to do."

In her podcast In My Opinion, Michelle shared details of her life with her husband, highlighting the challenges they faced as a couple. These statements come just as rumors about a crisis in their relationship are once again resonating strongly in the media.

| Europa Press

Michelle Obama Talks About Her Relationship with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue to be prominent figures in the United States. Their trajectory in the White House still resonates, especially now, with the policies being employed by Donald Trump. But the Obamas' life is now far from their political past and is more focused on their family.

It was precisely about her family and her marriage to Barack that she spoke at the premiere of her podcast In My Opinion. Alongside her brother Craig Robinson, the wife of the former President of the United States shared personal things about her marriage. Mainly, the change Barack had to undergo to adapt to their life together with Michelle.

One of the main anecdotes she shared was about the "obsession" the former First Lady has with being punctual. Something that often caused friction with her husband, who didn't share that need. Michelle admitted that Barack improved in this aspect over the years, acknowledging his effort to adapt to her demands.

"He has improved in 30 years of marriage, but that was because he had to," she explained in a humorous tone and with a big smile. Over more than three decades together, they have learned to live as a couple and accept each other's personality traits. However, judging by Michelle's words, it seems that Barack Obama has had to make the most effort.

| Instagram, @natashaobama

Moreover, during the chat with her brother, he brought up Michelle's reluctance for Obama to run for President. Initially, she admits that she didn't like the idea, but she ended up not interfering and chose to support him.

Michelle Obama and the Rumors About Her Crisis with Barack Obama

Michelle's statements come just as her marriage to Barack Obama is in the media spotlight. For some time now, there have been rumors that the relationship is going through a crisis that could put an end to the marriage.

The theories are supported by the separate appearances that have been occurring for some time now. The latest and most notable one was the funeral of Jimmy Carter, where the rest of the attendees were joined by their respective partners. This was not the case for Michelle, who chose not to join her husband to such a solemn event.

Her absence contributed to increasing the rumors and pointing to the existence of marital problems between Michelle and Barack. However, the former First Lady maintains that her marriage is solid and that her family is more united than ever. In fact, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Mrs. Obama shared a post with her husband.

"If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, you're my rock, you always have been, you always will be," she wrote. Now, Michelle uses her podcast to confess personal aspects of her marriage and the difficulties they went through together.