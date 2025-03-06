Shock in Norway After Announcement About Mette-Marit, Wife of Prince Haakon

The health of Mette-Marit has once again raised concern. The crown princess experiences daily symptoms that affect her life. The Royal House of Norway has issued an alarming statement.

Since she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, her condition has worsened. The disease has been limiting her public activity. The princess has had to significantly reduce her official schedule.

| Europa Press

Mette-Marit is going through difficult times. Her delicate health requires more rest and fewer commitments. This has forced the royal family to make important decisions.

It is not the first time the princess's health has caused uncertainty. In recent months, her condition has put the Crown in jeopardy. Now, her situation seems to have worsened.

The Royal House has confirmed that the princess must space out her commitments. Her daily routine changes rapidly due to the symptoms. Concern in Norway is growing.

Prince Haakon has taken on more functions alone. His wife can't maintain the usual pace. The monarchy is adapting to the princess's new reality.

Mette-Marit's health is not the only challenge for the Crown. The controversies surrounding her son Marius Borg also generate tension. The princess has had to face problems for various reasons.

The Announcement That Has Worried Everyone

"The crown princess experiences daily symptoms and ailments," says the statement. "Her ability to perform her duties has been affected." The information has caused a significant impact in the country.

Mette-Marit's commitment to the Crown remains firm. Despite her illness, she maintains her institutional role. However, her health dictates how and when she can fulfill her obligations.

Haakon has shown great support for his wife. His presence at public events alone is increasingly frequent. The princess has explained her situation on several occasions.

Now, the monarchy has sought to clarify the situation. "Changes in her schedule will occur more frequently," says the new statement. "We will seek the best way to combine her health and her work."

Mette-Marit's Family Is at the Center of the Controversy

This measure aims to curb speculation. The royal family is going through a complex time. The stability of the Norwegian Crown is at the center of the debate.

The controversies surrounding Marius Borg have caused more pressure. Mette-Marit's health and her son's scandals have put the monarchy on alert. The question is inevitable: Can Haakon and Mette-Marit reign in Norway?

For now, the princess continues to fight her illness. Her desire to continue working is evident. The Crown will do everything possible to ensure she can fulfill her duties.

Concern in Norway is palpable. The future of the monarchy is uncertain. The princess's health will be key in the coming years.