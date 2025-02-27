No One Expected What Juan Carlos I Has Done With Jennifer López During a Party

Last weekend, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and his grandson Froilán attended Jennifer López's concert in the Emirates. No one could have imagined what the former sovereign would end up doing with the diva from the Bronx: enjoying like just another fan. This event took place during the Saadiyat Nights festival, a cultural festival that attracts thousands of tourists and residents.

Among them was Juan Carlos, whose presence was due to his grandson's invitation. It was the son of Infanta Elena who suggested they go together to see Jennifer López and he agreed. The emeritus was in the front row, so he enjoyed JLo's dances and hits like never before.

Juan Carlos I Surprises Everyone at Jennifer López's Concert

Juan Carlos I experienced a very special night with Jennifer López a few days ago. Ben Affleck's ex held a concert in Abu Dhabi that was a complete success. The emeritus, who attended the event with Froilán, witnessed it.

What no one expected was what Juan Carlos did with JLo: enjoying her dances like just another fan. The concert took place in a luxurious venue where the American artist dazzled attendees with her charisma and talent. Felipe's father was in the front row, so he had a privileged view of the diva's performance.

Jennifer López, known for her energy on stage, offered a repertoire of her greatest hits and best dances. All under the watchful eye of Juan Carlos, who endured the whole night despite his recent health issues. Juan Carlos I's choice to attend the international star's concert reflects his desire to stay active despite his situation.

At the concert, she performed some of her greatest hits, like El anillo pa' cuando, in front of an excited audience. Although Juan Carlos didn't get up to dance, he was seen enjoying the show in a calm and discreet manner.

Froilán, Juan Carlos's grandson, was also a protagonist of the night, enjoying the show. It was the son of Infanta Elena who convinced his grandfather to attend Jennifer López's concert together.

Juan Carlos I Returns to Spain After Seeing Jennifer López

This Jennifer López concert wasn't the first activity that Juan Carlos I and Froilán shared in Abu Dhabi. In fact, they have attended other events together, like the Formula 1 in Bahrain, in March 2024.

JLo's music was not only the main attraction of the night but also an occasion to have fun together. This way, they demonstrated that, despite living far from Spain, there is always room for fun and enjoyment.

What they don't usually share are their trips back home. In a few days, Juan Carlos will set foot on Spanish soil again to attend the Sanxenxo regattas. His visits to Spain are becoming more normalized and more frequent, which for some means a first step toward his definitive return.

For now, his residence continues to be in the Emirates, where he has a long and solid chain of influences. The same one in which he is introducing Froilán so that his stay in Abu Dhabi is as pleasant and fruitful as possible.

As a gesture of gratitude, Marichalar's son tries to spend as much time as possible with Juan Carlos and enjoy leisure together. This time it was Jennifer López's concert that made it possible to see Felipe VI's father enjoying like just another fan.