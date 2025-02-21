No One Expected What Paloma García-pelayo Has Discovered About Princess Leonor

Paloma García-Pelayo has left all the viewers of Y ahora Sonsoles speechless by revealing new and unexpected information about Princess Leonor. As the journalist has discovered, everything that has been said in recent days about the future queen is false.

Last Wednesday, February 19, all alarms went off around the eldest daughter of Felipe VI and Doña Letizia. All due to the exclusive that TardeAR shared that day with its audience.

According to confirmation from this Telecinco program, Princess Leonor had been caught at a party in Salvador de Bahía. After the arrival of the Juan Sebastián Elcano ship in Brazil, everything suggests that the heir to the Spanish throne took advantage of her free time in the company of her peers.

For the occasion, the future queen of Spain chose a very casual look, which she complemented with a ponytail to combat the high temperatures of the area. However, what caught the most attention in these snapshots was her closeness to the young man in the blue jersey who appears next to her.

According to some witnesses, Princess Leonor showed a close and friendly attitude with the young man. So much so that it is even said that they might have kissed shortly after the images were captured.

However, now Paloma García-Pelayo has left everyone speechless by sharing the latest she has discovered regarding this talked-about scene. Information that has caught more than one by surprise and that she has shared on the set of Y ahora Sonsoles.

Paloma García-Pelayo Surprises with the Information She Has Discovered About Princess Leonor: “There Was Never a Kiss”

Princess Leonor has become the center of attention after the publication of images in which she appears enjoying a party in Salvador de Bahía.

As expected, this Thursday, February 20, Sonsoles Ónega's program has dedicated part of its broadcast to commenting on everything related to Leonor's supposed kiss.

As had been claimed to date, the princess had starred in a romantic scene with one of her companions. However, Paloma García-Pelayo has assured that nothing could be further from the truth.

After having access to eyewitness sources, journalist Paloma García-Pelayo has been able to confirm that, ultimately, the kiss between Princess Leonor and this young man never happened.

“According to the information provided to me, and eyewitnesses, there was never a kiss.[…]Moreover, Leonor is perfectly prepared, just like most members of the king's family, not to show such clear feelings in public, regardless of her youth,” Paloma García-Pelayo clarified.