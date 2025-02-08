No one expected the big news that Carmen Alcayde has announced about Amor Romeira.

Carmen Alcayde leaves more than one person speechless by announcing big news related to Amor Romeira. During their last television encounter, both collaborators engaged in a heated debate, at which point a small detail was revealed: the unconditional support of the Canary Islander for Anabel Pantoja.

Last Sunday, February 2, the program Fiesta dedicated much of its broadcast to analyzing the most relevant topics in our country's social press. Among them were the breakup of Clara Chía and Piqué or the alleged eviction of actress Elisa Mouliaá.

However, as expected, what really caused a great debate was the investigation being carried out against Anabel Pantoja and her partner.

With this process, initiated by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands, they are trying to clarify what really caused the injuries to little Alma.

That day, the program hosted by Emma García had the opportunity to have Amor Romeira, one of Anabel's best friends, in the studio.

With complete honesty, the panelist assured that she has experienced "in a very hard way" this episode, "because I also have a little nephew." However, the tension between her and Carmen Alcayde increased when the Canary Islander expressed her personal opinion about the public trials being conducted against her friend.

Carmen Alcayde reveals a telling detail about Amor Romeira

"There is a part of indignation for the value judgments... Associating Anabel's name with child abuse seems very far-fetched and strong to me," Amor Romeira assured under the watchful eyes of her colleagues.

Furthermore, far from stopping there, the Canary Islander condemned "the personal attack" being carried out against "a public person." "It generates a lot of helplessness and anger in me that they keep adding more things, whether she speaks or not..." she added.

Words that, it seems, didn't fully convince Carmen Alcayde. The communicator believes that the influencer is one of the main responsible parties for the commotion caused around her.

So much so that she had no qualms about stating that Anabel rushed to issue a statement on social media: "The video she posted seemed rushed to me.[...]She can't complain about the public trial. The one who has made this talked about is Anabel herself."

After hearing Carmen Alcayde's opinion, Amor Romeira was quick to defend her friend. "Carmen, please, show a little more tact and stop saying those things that don't benefit a person who is having a hard time," the Canary Islander reproached her.

At this moment, Emma García decided to intervene to share her own point of view: "That wasn't a topic to bring up in this way." "If you feed the people who follow you on social media, give the full meal and not just the first course," the presenter added, supporting Carmen's stance.

However, far from giving in, Amor Romeira once again chose to unconditionally support the decision her friend made. "It's your opinion... In this situation and in others, you can't please everyone. She decided it this way and I thought it was fine," the Canary Islander concluded.