New Urgent Statement on Pope Francis's Health: 'A Night…'

Pope Francis, 88 years old, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 due to bronchitis that later developed into bilateral pneumonia. During his hospitalization, he has experienced several respiratory crises, including episodes of acute respiratory failure and mild renal insufficiency.

According to the latest medical report issued yesterday, his clinical condition remains stable within the complexity of his overall condition. A recent CT scan has confirmed improvements in his condition; however, he still needs to receive oxygen day and night. Although he is no longer considered to be in imminent danger, doctors have decided to keep him hospitalized to continue his treatment and monitoring.

| Europa Press

Today, the Holy See has issued a new update on Pope Francis's health status. According to the latest medical report released from the Vatican, it has been reported that “the Pope has had a peaceful night.”

This statement reaffirms the stability in his condition, a hopeful news for the faithful and followers of the Pontiff. Undoubtedly, this information is a relief, especially after the moments of greater concern for his health in recent days.

Pope Francis Has Continued His Duties from the Hospital

Since his admission to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14, Pope Francis has maintained his commitment to spirituality, adapting his activities to his health condition. Although he has been under medical treatment for bronchitis that developed into bilateral pneumonia, his willingness to continue performing religious activities has not diminished. During his hospitalization, Pope Francis has dedicated time to prayer, and it is known that he has been participating in spiritual exercises from his room.

According to reports, in addition to the necessary rest sessions for his recovery, Pope Francis has also been receiving physical therapy. A fact that has allowed him to maintain an adequate physical state as much as possible. Despite the respiratory complications and bilateral pneumonia that afflict him, Pope Francis has shown improvement in his health condition and continues to maintain a positive attitude.

| Europa Press

Regarding his communications, the Pontiff has sent several messages of gratitude through his team. He has always shown his gratitude for the prayers and support received from the faithful and followers. Through these interventions, Pope Francis has wanted to maintain a close connection with his community, despite the physical distance imposed by the hospital.

It is worth noting that Pope Francis is in a recovery process in which it is still unknown if he will be able to actively participate in the Holy Week celebrations. Activities that are scheduled for mid-April 2025. His condition continues to be carefully monitored, and doctors have opted to keep him under observation and treatment until he is considered fully recovered.