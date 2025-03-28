New Crisis: Mary of Denmark Can No Longer Hide What's Happening With King Frederick

The reign of Frederick X of Denmark, who ascended to the throne in 2024, has been a period of numerous changes for the Danish Royal House. The monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Mary, have had to deal with various challenges and some criticisms.

From the beginning of his reign, one of the main controversies has been the high cost of their activities. Especially the extravagance associated with the proclamation ceremony, which according to the latest reports reached astronomical figures.

The Danish Royal House has recently revealed the expenses of Frederick's proclamation as king, an event full of symbolism and pomp. According to the financial report presented by the institution, the ceremony had a total cost of 6.5 million Danish kroner.

Which is equivalent to more than 871,000 euros. This figure has ignited the flame of controversy, given the high impact this event had on the Crown's finances. With this, there is no doubt that a new crisis looms over the Danish Royal House.

To this expense, it is added that 2024 has become the most expensive year in the history of the Danish monarchy. Although the annual budget planned for the Royal House was set at 17 million, the total expenses exceeded 18 million.

The Royal House has been quick to justify this extravagance with a series of explanations. According to the official statement, the transition in the organization of the Royal House, following the change of monarch, has involved a series of essential investments.

The high cost of King Frederick's proclamation and his first year on the throne have sparked a debate about the necessity of such expenses. Especially in an uncertain global economic context.

However, the Royal House has wanted to emphasize that 2024 has been an exceptional year due to internal reforms and the transfer of power. This way, they trust that expenses will decrease in the coming years.

The motto chosen by the Royal House, "united and committed for the Kingdom of Denmark," seeks to highlight the commitment to modernization and the future of the monarchy. In any case, time will tell if this approach proves to be a wise decision in the long term.