Pablo Urdangarin's Message That Reveals Where His Relationship with Zarzuela Stands

Pablo Urdangarin has spoken, and he did so clearly and without fuss. With sincere phrases and a surprising calmness, the young man, son of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin, offered statements last week on TVE that have not gone unnoticed. He confessed information that hinted at what his relationship with Zarzuela is really like.

The setting was the weekend program Deportes. There, Pablo talked about his career, also about his last name and the media pressure that has accompanied him since birth. "If I want to meet friends and the press is there, I block it out, forget about it, and that's it," Pablo said, making it clear that he has learned to live with that pressure.

Currently, he plays for Fraikin BM Granollers, a team in the Liga Asobal. He plays there with the number 77, and it's no coincidence. It's a direct tribute to his father because Iñaki Urdangarin wore the number 7 at FC Barcelona, where he became a legend.

Pablo Urdangarin's Message That Zarzuela Won't Like

Pablo Urdangarin admires his father and says it bluntly: "Being compared to my father means I'm doing something right," he confessed. And he added: "I'm like the mini version, the slightly more agile and fragile version." He also revealed an intimate detail: "I've always liked the number 7 because of my father."

The number 77 is more than a number; it's a symbol, a gesture that speaks for itself. A silent but eloquent message. Perhaps also a declaration of intentions.

Pablo lived in Barcelona until he was nine years old, then in Washington, and later in Geneva. All after the Nóos case broke, which ended with his father in prison. Iñaki served his sentence for various crimes and was released.

Since then, his father's figure has regained some presence in his life. Pablo doesn't hide it; in fact, he claims it. He pays tribute to him in every game, and his jersey is proof of it.

Zarzuela Hasn't Commented on Pablo Urdangarin's Gesture on His Jersey

And Zarzuela? Silence, not a mention, not a gesture, not a word. The young man seems to have charted his own path, and that path seems to be moving away from the Royal Palace.

His focus is on sports, on following in his father's footsteps, on becoming an elite player, and on proving that he can make a living from handball. In every game, he receives family visits from his parents, siblings, and cousins. But always on a personal level, never institutional.

Pablo Urdangarin sends a clear, subtle, but firm message. His loyalty is with his own. And right now, his own don't seem to be with the crown.