Maximum Happiness: Queen Letizia Makes a Special Decision With Princess Leonor

Queen Letizia has made a very special decision about Princess Leonor's future: she has made her a feminist. The queen has played a crucial role in the formation and education of the heir to the throne, placing special emphasis on her future. For the first time in Spain's history, a woman is destined to reign, and this caused a great stir after her birth.

It didn't in Letizia, who was very clear that Princess Leonor would be Felipe's successor. Since her arrival in the royal family, Letizia has actively promoted gender equality and women's rights. A struggle that she has passed on to Leonor, and also to Infanta Sofía.

Queen Letizia Makes Princess Leonor Follow in Her Footsteps

Queen Letizia has been a tireless advocate for women's rights, managing to stand out above other European monarchies. When she assumed her reign, she set out to make a complete reform of what the Crown represented, and she has succeeded. Part of the success is owed to Princess Leonor, in whom Letizia has invested to provide her with an education in line with modern times.

Within that education is the special decision the queen has made with Leonor: to make her a feminist. Felipe's wife has participated in numerous campaigns aimed at raising awareness about gender equality. This has led her to be recognized for her work in favor of women, receiving awards such as the National Equality Award in 2020.

Awards that reflect her dedication to the feminist cause and her influence in combating inequalities. On numerous occasions, she has highlighted the importance of education and female empowerment, also fighting against gender violence.

Princess Leonor has witnessed all of this, seeing in Queen Letizia a role model. Her commitment has inspired the heir to become a young advocate for feminist values in today's society. Thanks to her mother's support, Leonor has learned to speak about feminism without taboos or fear.

To this must be added a greater female presence in high positions within the royal household, such as María Ocaña. Ocaña is the head of Doña Letizia's Secretariat, working alongside Mercedes Araújo, head of the Royal Household Secretariat. Two significant positions within the institution that, for the first time, are held by women.

Queen Letizia Achieves Her Goal with Princess Leonor

Princess Leonor has demonstrated that the education Queen Letizia has given her regarding feminism has resonated with her. She has actively participated in activities that highlight the role of women, as well as confirmed her commitment to gender equality.

However, there is no message more in favor of feminism than the role Leonor is playing in the Navy. By embarking on her military training, Leonor has challenged gender stereotypes, inspiring other women to follow in her footsteps. Recent studies indicate that young people see Leonor as a role model, hence Letizia's insistence on educating her in equality.

The image of Leonor as an empowered woman, enrolled in military service, reinforces her role as a defender of women's rights. This learning has led the princess to value the work and effort of women in today's society.

In short, Letizia's participation in feminist initiatives has been a powerful example for Leonor. Thanks to this, the institution has experienced a positive change that they hope will serve as an example for other European monarchies.