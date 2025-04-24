Maximum Concern Over Antonio Rossi's News on 'Vamos a Ver': 'I'm...'

Antonio Rossi has taken his seat once again as a collaborator on the show Vamos a ver. The journalist, who, among other things, comments on the latest events in Supervivientes, has shown his indignation with the latest developments in the Telecinco reality show. Rossi, without hiding his anger, issued a warning: "If they don't move on, let them not move on, but, please, leave us alone."

With these words, he made it clear that for him, at this point, the contest should stop focusing on Montoya, Anita, and Manuel. The panelist explained that those who were contestants on La isla de las Tentaciones repeat the same moves day after day.

| Mediaset

"There's no progress, it bores me. It's more of the same, from day one. There's not even a minimal step forward," Rossi remarked, showing his frustration with the mentioned situation.

Antonio Rossi Has Shown Frustration with the Situation in Supervivientes

"It's the same thing for nine months!" he expressed, going back to the start of the previous reality show in which the three participated.

Tired of this setup, Antonio Rossi concluded: "The victim, in the end, is us, because this is a complete bore already." A comment in which he highlighted how the viewer sees what happens across the pond.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

The collaborator's stance was applauded by Alessandro Lequio, who shared his colleague's point of view. "It's a bore, especially seeing Montoya crying," the aristocrat began by saying.

According to Ana Obregón's ex, the Andalusian thought he was going to be the "undisputed star of this reality." However, Lequio warned that it is Manuel who is gaining prominence.

Antonio Rossi Claims That Supervivientes Has Entered a Loop with No Way Out

Despite the strength of Rossi and Lequio's arguments, other panelists sided with the Andalusians and the Catalan. Another point of view argues that without them, there would be no content to comment on in the program.

Even so, the argument that drew the most attention was Antonio Rossi's, who made it known to the direction of Supervivientes and the audience what his opinion was. Very critical of Montoya and Anita's attitude, he acknowledged that the reality show is in a repetitive situation that doesn't seem likely to change, at least for now.

| Mediaset

"They're going to make victims of the audience. I'm fed up with the Montoya, Anita, and Manuel topic. Fed up!" the journalist stated, tired of having to comment on the same situations over and over.