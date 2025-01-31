María Patiño finally clarifies who has custody of Anabel Pantoja's daughter

María Patiño has confirmed that Anabel Pantoja maintains custody of her daughter, following the recent initiation of a judicial investigation. Yesterday, the news was spread about the protocol activated by the Court of Instruction number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria related to her baby. As a result of Alma's hospital admission, an investigation has been opened to clarify the origin of certain injuries recorded in the medical report.

As clarified in Ni que fuéramos and later confirmed by Anabel herself, it is a mandatory administrative procedure in these cases. Proof of this is that the minor continues under the care of her parents, which reinforces the presumption of innocence. At no time has the couple been detained, but they gave a statement voluntarily following the established protocol.

María Patiño began the broadcast of Ni que fuéramos with the latest information on Anabel Pantoja's legal situation. The Court of Instruction number 3 of Las Palmas has initiated proceedings to clarify the injuries detected in Alma during her hospitalization. As is usual in these cases, Anabel and her partner were the first to appear before the judicial authority.

In relation to this information and the presence of both in the courts, María Patiño confirmed that "Anabel has custody" of her daughter. The presenter emphasized that at no time have the influencer and her partner been detained for this procedure. They have also not been formally accused of causing any harm to their daughter, as if that were the case, they wouldn't currently be with her at home.

Consequently, there is no room for erroneous interpretations or doubts about the innocence of Anabel Pantoja and her partner. The Maternal and Child Hospital applied the established protocol in cases where injuries of unknown origin are detected, and the court acted in accordance with the regulations. It is, therefore, a routine measure adopted in these circumstances to ensure the child's well-being.

"If there were the slightest doubt, she wouldn't be with the baby," Patiño emphasized. This stance is supported by the magistrates consulted, who stress that if there were indications of a crime, a restraining order would be immediately issued. In Anabel's case, such a measure hasn't been applied, as the minor remains at home with her parents.

María Patiño provides the keys to the latest news on Anabel Pantoja

María Patiño insisted on reiterating that the judge hasn't identified elements indicating guilt in Anabel Pantoja or David Rodríguez. The presenter revealed that she was aware of the facts in advance, as the couple gave a statement a few days ago. Upon hearing the news of their appearance, she contacted the influencer to verify the information received.

Anabel's reply was immediate, indicating that it is an administrative procedure without major relevance. The influencer conveyed that there was no reason to generate alarm regarding the situation. She was aware of the nature of the process, and her calmness lay in the fact that it was a usual management in these cases.

María Patiño maintains that the situation will be solved quickly, as it is a simple administrative procedure. "If a judge detected the slightest indication of child abuse, the custody of the minor would be immediately withdrawn," judicial sources explained.

Regarding Anabel Pantoja's emotional state, the influencer herself issued a statement clarifying the situation. Kiko Rivera's cousin expressed feeling affected by the rumors spread but confident in the judicial process. In said statement, she insisted that it is a routine protocol and reaffirmed that her daughter is healthy and happy at home.