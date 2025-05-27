Manu says goodbye to 'Pasapalabra' without winning the million-dollar jackpot: 'it's not going to happen'

Manu left Pasapalabra last Friday without being able to take home the million-euro "El Rosco" prize. Once again, the contestant from Madrid went home without achieving his goal. Even so, he made it clear in a few words how he approaches his participation in the most-watched afternoon show on Antena 3: "That's not going to happen," he hinted.

The psychologist said this after Roberto Leal suggested he sing one of the songs from the "La Pista" segment. The contestant proved that he is absolutely unwilling to share what his singing abilities are with the audience despite the host of Pasapalabra's insistence.

| Atresmedia

This reaction immediately caused laughter among the audience present in the studio of the aforementioned Atresmedia show.

Manu makes it clear what he is not willing to do on Pasapalabra

The truth is that both Manu and his opponent Rosa struggled to solve their song in "La Pista." In fact, after the first three rounds, neither had been able to guess the song.

Roberto Leal announced the title of the musical piece, but with different words, trying to get both contestants to quickly press the buzzer and guess. However, Manu and Rosa kept thinking about the answer without being able to add any points to the scoreboard.

| Atresmedia

Rosa spent a few moments trying to figure out the title of a chotis, a typical dance from Madrid. After failing, Manu got the rebound, who, despite being born in Madrid, did not get it right after missing a word. It was then when the host reminded them that it is necessary to provide the exact title of the song.

Next, after Manu warned that he would not be the one to sing any song, Leal gave the last and definitive clue. It was then when Rosa finally got it right and took the lead on the scoreboard by adding a point that left her teammate at a disadvantage.

Roberto Leal wanted Manu to dare to sing a song in front of the audience

Pasapalabra celebrated five years on Antena 3 last week as the most-watched game show on television in Spain. Since then, the show has awarded four jackpots totaling 6,382,000 euros.

Pablo Díaz, Rafa Castaño, Óscar Díaz, and Sofía Álvarez de Eulate have been the lucky ones to complete "El Rosco." A prize that Manu and Rosa now long for.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Atresmedia

The story of these two contestants is a daily tale in which they have managed to win the audience's affection for their freshness and competitiveness. While Rosa sees it as difficult to win the jackpot for now, she continues to enjoy the experience and Manu's company. With him, she has formed one of the most beloved pairs on Pasapalabra, a connection that, according to some, goes beyond the screen.