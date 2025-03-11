Joy Arrives at the Vatican: Last-Minute Announcement About Pope Francis

Pope Francis remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. In fact, the Holy Father is on his way to completing a month in this hospital, where his health condition has varied. The Pontiff has suffered several complications that required immediate medical attention, but it seems his recovery is going smoothly.

This Tuesday, March 11, the Holy See shared the most updated medical report on Pope Francis's health. In this regard, the doctors attending to him have reported that he had a "quiet night". In fact, he woke up earlier than usual, "around 8:00 AM."

Pope Francis, Hospitalized Since February 14

Pope Francis, 88 years old, has been hospitalized since February 14, when he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. This condition led to several crises, which have raised concerns about his future in recent weeks. This Monday, March 10, in the afternoon, it was confirmed that the Pope was gradually improving.

| Europa Press, Getty Images de hxdbzxy, Paul Simpson, en.e-noticies.cat

In fact, the hospital professionals do not believe that Pope Francis's life is in imminent danger. This is a significant change in trend compared to reports from just a few days ago. The analyses show a clear improvement, making the situation much calmer.

However, the doctors urge patience, as one should not be complacent. The Pontiff's medical condition remains complex, so patience is recommended. It is expected that he will remain hospitalized for a longer period until he is 100% recovered.

Pope Francis Continues to Follow Current Events with Concern

Despite his delicate condition, the Pontiff has continued with his treatment and has continued with motor and respiratory physiotherapy. In fact, on Monday, the Vatican already confirmed that the Pope had a "quiet night" without any incidents, a very positive detail.

Everything indicates that the Pontiff is responding very well to the pharmacological treatment he is receiving. The faithful can breathe easy, as the doctors consider that he is no longer in "imminent" danger. Nevertheless, his health problems persist, and he is not expected to be discharged in the short term.

| Getty Images Signature de vm, Instagram, @franciscus, en.e-noticies.cat

In addition to his recovery, the Pope remains informed about what is happening in the world. According to La Razón, Pope Francis closely followed the events in Bahía Blanca (Argentina). There, severe floods have caused several deaths in the early hours of Friday.

All this due to the 15.7 inches (400 millimeters) of water that fell in eight hours, which caused devastating floods in the city. Francis has expressed his closeness and solidarity with those affected by this tragedy, showing his concern for the victims of the floods.